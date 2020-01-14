advertisement

This first meatless week was a pipe tour full of conflicting emotions.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Throughout the month, we will provide printed and online suggestions and inspirations to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

I cried into my last Christmas ham sandwich before returning to Dublin (I do that every year, though). I was happy about my purchase invoice, which mostly consisted of canned beans and root vegetables.

I was resigned on New Year’s Eve when I realized there was no point in using that Tomahawk steak voucher that we had saved.

A goat cheese pizza without chorizo ​​just didn’t have the umami I was used to, and it was particularly bad to have beans on toast for lunch three days in a row.

I’ve tried to comfort the fact that I’m Pescatarian for the first two weeks, which means I can eat fish. I have taken the liberty of spending some time preparing a fish cake, which is one of my favorite foods that I can cook regardless of any dietary requirements.

I follow a Jamie Oliver recipe that uses chopped tomato salsa and creme fraiche instead of heavy white sauces. The sour, savory dressing that you save from the salsa makes the accompanying side salad more than just a food for thought. If I could fill it up, these next green weeks would be a lot easier.

The stuff of a fish pie – but I can’t get the leftovers to work.

The only thing to do with fish pie is that you can’t get the leftovers to work. Our Irish Times newsroom administrator, Caroline, hung me up, drew, and quartered me if I heated it up in the kitchen.

I was fed up with eating beans on toast, so I rummaged through the recipe for a sweet potato and butter bean stew I got from the Big Style Atlantic Lodge in Mayo last summer.

Jamie Oliver’s recipe

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_ha6X_AWy8 (/ embed)

I had done it a few times before so I wasn’t afraid that it wouldn’t fill me up or be disgusting. It consists of diced sweet potatoes cooked with garlic, chilli, spices, vegetable broth and chopped tomatoes. At the end, some beans and lemon juice are thrown in.

Served with rice, lemon wedges and natural yoghurt, it is sweet and sour, comforting, yet light and ideal to put in the lunch box the next day.

The great thing about this type of dish is that it can largely be made from packets and cans hanging around your cupboards. The only thing you really need to plan in advance is the sweet potato. I like the idea of ​​preparing an extensive dinner without having to worry about what date is on the chicken or how long you can leave the minced meat before it needs to be cooked.

Apart from that, I caught myself with my tongue hanging out past delicatessen counters and longing for a roll of sausage or a warm chicken sandwich.

It’s not the kind of impulsive craving for chocolate, but there is a certain feeling that something is missing. I’m not hungry, but I feel a little. , , to empty?

I still have a long way to go to deal with the vegan train that is coming up to me



Skimming menus for meatless dishes can also be tedious – which often does very little.

It seems an additional punishment that the most delicious dishes have meat at their heart.

Niamh.

We went to Wagamama this week where I had a salmon Teriyaki Soba and it was just okay. I was tempted to try the vegan version of the katsu curry – it is called Yasai, the Japanese word for “vegetables” and is made from breaded panko vegetables – but I thought I would pick this up if my gentle opening of pesketarism as next week ends.

The thought of tofu scares me (tofu fried eggs? Large) and I am just about to find my way around the whole day without meat.

I still have a long way to go to deal with the vegan train that is coming up to me. I will take care of it in three weeks.

For now, the fish, milk, cheese and eggs are enough, because there is a beauty in what is scarce.

Niamh Towey writes a weekly column about cutting meat out of her diet – initially by sticking to a pescatarian diet (i.e., a vegetarian diet other than fish).

Part 1: Accept the challenge

