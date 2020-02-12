advertisement

Hollywood producer Jon Peter feels like an “old fool” after calling for a wedding to Pamela Anderson.

Ifti had only been married for 12 days and now Peter admits he feels terrible after paying off his ex-wife’s debts just to be dumped.

“There’s no fool like an old fool,” Peter, 74, tells the New York Post.

He agreed to go public about his disastrous marriage after reading an article which suggested he deal with a stunner and Pam went out because she found it “very controlling”.

He insists Anderson, 52, proposed to him in a text.

“Needless to say, when she explained to me that she wanted to get married, it was a dream come true, even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving,” Peter explains.

“I dumped everything on Pam. She had almost $ 200,000 in the bill and there was no way to pay them, so I paid her and that’s the thank you I receive.”

Peter and Pam were married in Malibu, California on January 20th and announced they were divorcing on February 1st.

He also submitted his Page Six text to Pam, who insists it is “self-explanatory”.

It says: “these past 9 days have been a beautiful wonderful holiday of love … (but) all this marriage to lawyers, debt and jasmine (sic) scared me … I thought that building a empire together would be fun but I was wrong. I’m a simple guy who loves my kids. I don’t want to fly back and forth to Canada. sorry.”

Jazmin refers to Peter’s new lifestyle website, which launched in December (19).

Peter’s text for Anderson continues: “I still want you to be in my film … this is going to be an amazing breakthrough for you. I can love you giving you a new career. It takes us a couple of weeks. to stop, then we can talk.I love you.

“I have built a financial empire over the last 50 years that I have left to all my children. It is something that is very private and personal to me. The thought of the lawyers who run my business makes me want to turn down. it takes a break. some time to think. i love you but i dont know how people gather when there is so much energy around the couple. “

Concerning the claims that he is very controlling, Peter responds: “I greeted him in my life with open arms and love, having cared for him for many years. If she meant the check, I have been paying her bills (from her) since they broke. I bought her a brand new wardrobe. I didn’t mean to say anything, I just wanted to go our separate ways, but when I read your article, I felt the need to tell the real story. “

A spokesman for Anderson tells the Post, “These claims are not only completely fabricated, but are nonsense. Despite Mr Peter’s attempts to elicit a response from Mrs Anderson, she has no comment to give and wishes her well. “

