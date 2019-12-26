advertisement

Meet the woman with a six-figure salary, impending debt and an addiction to essential oils.

In our new “How We Spend It” series of (anonymous) audits, we examine how women make, save, waste and spend money.

But also the reality of debt. Because beyond what we are happy about and what we share – such as wardrobe investments and trips worth a gram – we are rarely honest with our bank balances, let alone with each other. So let’s talk about money.

The basics

Profession: maintenance manager

Mining industry

Age: 33

Location: Western Australia

Salary: $ 117,000 (plus 10% bonus depending on business performance)

Payroll: $ 6440 per month (after tax)

Rental income: $ 15,730 per year

HECS: N / A

Super: $ 156,000 ($ 710 per month)

Debt: a lot! Over $ 600,000 (my rental mortgage plus half the property mortgage that I share with my partner)

Savings: $ 15,000

The monthly expenses

Mortgage: $ 2,900 ($ 1,700 for rent and $ 1,200 for half of your primary residence):

Insurance: $ 350 (car, rental, health and half the house)

Living: $ 72.50 (which is half) every six weeks for a replacement gas bottle. We are on rainwater and have solar panels, so no further costs for this.

Phone: $ 120

Internet: $ 75 (half of the total bill)

Netflix: $ 18

Spotify: $ 24 (for two accounts)

Savings: I don’t have a set amount I want to save. I automatically split my salary. I pretend that my rental property is not generating any income, so the total amount needed to cover all expenses is paid into this account.

Self Care: I spend about $ 50 a month on my addiction to essential oils. I don’t go to the hairdresser or beautician – I do everything myself. I sit in my infrared sauna and listen to music a few times while I’m at home, or I make a face mask and have a cup of tea.

Credit Card: I have a limit of $ 7500 and I pay my balance every month. I usually only use my credit card for large purchases so that I can keep my savings in the bank for a little longer.

Pets: I pay about $ 100 (I feed and deworm two dogs, then feed about ten chicks, two ducks, three geese, and three quail).

TOTAL MONTHLY: $ 3635.30

The annual expenditure

AUTO REGO: $ 900

RENT SHIRE PRICES: $ 2,200

RENTAL WATER PRICES: $ 1,200

MAIN RESIDENCE SHIRE PRICES: $ 750 (I will pay half if we split all of the expenses for our primary residence)

The logbook

Day 1 – way

While I work with Fly In Fly Out (FIFO) and am eight days on and six days off, my expenses change massively, depending on whether I am traveling for work or pleasure. When I am at home, I pay most of the daily costs for myself and my partner, e.g. B. Groceries, eating out, etc. When I’m away from work, I usually don’t spend much money.

The Dry Mess is our dining room where all meals – breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks – are served. Kind of like a prison. I don’t go to mass in the morning because I packed breakfast and lunch the night before. I usually get fruit and a hard-boiled egg in the morning, then chicken, salad, and a wrap for lunch.

Today I am in the car at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. At around 5.25 a.m. we will be handed over to the Nightshift Supervisor. The crew arrives around 5.50 a.m. We will do a pre-start (go through all the important information and orders assigned for the day). I take care of breakdowns. When a machine breaks down, I essentially call the responsible tradesman (mechanic, car electrician or boiler-maker welder) to service and repair the machine. If necessary, I order parts and make sure that the craft has what it needs for safe work.

We usually finish work around 6:30 p.m. and are back at camp at 6:55 p.m. I shower and then go to mass for dinner. Today is different from Sunday, which is “church”. We have a grill for dinner (delivered from work) but I have to buy my alcohol. I buy a six pack of beer ($ 14).

TOTAL DAILY: USD 14

Day 2 – way

In your absence, it is like the day before when it comes to the basics. Today we have meetings in the main office: funny chocolates are sold at an administrator’s desk. I buy 10 to share for our meeting ($ 5). When I’m done with my work, I buy some new tops from Boohoo ($ 65).

TOTAL DAILY: USD 70

Day 3 – way / home

You guessed it, it’s the same thing as the days before. But it’s day trip! It’s a busy morning to prepare the handover for the arriving crew. We finish work at 3 p.m. I’m on the bus from work at 3:30 p.m. to make the 45-minute drive to the airport. Around 5pm I board the plane and drive back to Perth, which takes about 1 hour and 40 minutes. One of my parents picks me up from the airport and I stay in their house before I go home in the morning.

TOTAL DAILY: $ 0

Day 4 – home

I live 4.5 hours from Perth and drive home on Wednesday morning. I go to McDonalds and buy a coffee for $ 6 for the trip (it’s the only coffee shop that’s open at 4:30 AM). I stop halfway to refuel and get a toasted sandwich ($ 75). Finally at home in the morning.

I usually wash my first day at home (work clothes, bed linen, towels). Other than that, I don’t do much. I’m usually pretty exhausted, so I potter around the property. We have five acres, so I check the fruit and vegetable beds.

My partner comes home from work and mentions that he drank most of my beer. We make our way into town and buy a box of our popular Wilson Brewing Co Rough Seas Pale Ale ($ 75). I plan to have something from the freezer for dinner (chicken curry and rice). Since there are only two of us, there are always leftovers that I freeze. After dinner, my partner says he needs some new tops for work. We live in a small town, so there are no shopping centers. I go online and buy him some Big W shirts for $ 68.

TOTAL DAILY: USD 224

Day 5 – home

Thursdays are usually my shopping day. I briefly go through the house and pantry to see if anything needs topping up since I’ve been away from work (cleaning supplies, toilet paper, pantries, dog food, and goodies). I pay for all of our groceries. I don’t nibble either: if it looks good, I’ll buy it. I spend $ 280 between the supermarket and the butcher.

Then I go home and unpack. My partner comes home for lunch and I make him a sandwich with toasted cheese, ham and tomatoes. I have cream cheese and tomatoes on rice crackers. After he goes back to work, I sort the laundry from the previous day and change the sheets. I drink a cup of tea and watch cooking shows.

As soon as my partner comes home from work, we go to the beach for about 10 minutes. He goes swimming, but it’s too cold for me! We go to the pub for dinner for Steak Night. I cover the lot.

We have a steak ($ ​​40 for both). I have 2 pints ($ 24) and my partner has a glass of red wine ($ 9).

TOTAL DAILY: $ 353

TOTAL FIVE DAYS: $ 661

The abstract

Food + Drink: USD 458

Entertainment: $ 0

Home + health: $ 0

Clothing + Beauty: $ 133

Transportation: $ 70

Mortgage: $ 468

Insurance: $ 57

Living expenses (gas): $ 7.80

Phone: $ 20

Internet: $ 13

Netflix & Spotify: $ 7

Self care: $ 8

TOTAL AMOUNT: $ 1241.80

