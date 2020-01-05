advertisement

This year has only just begun, but the reality TV season is just around the corner, with the premiere of the last season of I’m A Celebrity on Sunday.

Hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown are back, of course – and they opened the South African show in an appropriately somber tone, acknowledging the ongoing Bushfire crisis here in Australia and announcing that Channel 10 will bring the money raised this season for the charity chosen by every celebrity and the Bushfire appeal.

Now the question everyone wants to answer is: Who are we watching this year in the South African jungle eating insects, jumping out of airplanes and showering in underpants?

Meet your celebrities …

Ryan Gallagher

media_cameraLook, this was the first picture we saved.

THE NOTE: As a Lovabale-Larrikin, this reality star moves from one controversial experiment to the next.

Let’s hope the Married At First Sight alumni have a better time with “I’m a Celebrity” as he still seems a bit bitter about his MAFS experience. “I’m used to a lot of swindlers … Some of you may know me from my terrible experience (on MAFS). We had no fun. I’m not married anymore. I’m doing radio and comedy these days.” OK, sure!

TOM WILLIAMS

media_cameraTom Williams, shirt on.

THE NOTE: This radio and television broadcaster with a device to boast of has lost its shirt.

Williams has done a lot since taking his break with regular phone-ins for the Merrick and Rosso show in 2000. This included hosting and presenting gigs for Room For Improvement, The Great Outdoors and Daily Edition. Of course, the memorable moment his reference referred to was his scantily clad, season-winning appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2005.

MYF WARHUST

media_cameraMyf Warhurst at I’m A Celeb.

NOTE: This moderator, a guru of pop culture, spends a lot of time with his aunt.

One of two celebrities announced hours before Sunday’s premiere was Warhurst, a broadcaster, television host, and journalist who became known as a regular panelist on the successful ABC music quiz show Spicks and Specks (or “Aunt”) and who Eurovision hosted song contest. Like the previous winners Casey Donovan and Fiona O’Loughlin, she is undeniably likeable – could Myf get out that I’m a 2020 celebrity?

CHARLOTTE CROSBY

media_cameraShes UK reality license fee.

THE NOTE: As a TV mega star, this international party animal likes to prove that its critics are wrong.

In addition to her five-year career with Geordie Shore in 2011, the 29-year-old Brit won Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2013 and performed on Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and The on Charlotte Show, to name a few. As she recently told news.com.au, “Starting 10 years ago at Geordie Shore prepared me for things that other people may be dealing with for the first time on” I’m a Celebrity ” Walk in the park – I thrive here. “

Also revealed tonight: she has a story with Ryan. They never met, but “chatted on social media” (also known as “sliding into each other”).

MIGUEL MASTRE

media_cameraTV chef Miguel. Supplied by Channel 10.

The television and host of The Living Room, Miguel, was the first celebrity to be announced at the end of last year – and has been featured in the so naff-it-it-good-I-A-Celeb commercial with hosts Chris and Julia.

Celebs has yet to be revealed tonight

THE CLUE: This famous DJ, a Logie winner, loves to make people laugh.

THE NOTE: A gossip guru famous for his feuds.

THE NOTE: As an Australian comedian, this controversial blonde isn’t a Barbie

NOTE: This Premiership winner is not a shrinking purple.

THE NOTE: This YouTube star has over 1 million followers.

THE NOTE: This legend of the feet is one of the greatest figures the game has ever known.

THE NOTE: How will this blonde bombshell and reality TV beauty get from a tropical paradise to the hell of the jungle?

THE CLUE: A leading lady, this Australian Order winner really knows how to do a show.

There’s more to come …

I’m a celebrity continues Monday at 7pm at 10am.

Originally released as All the I’m A Celeb Contestants revealed

