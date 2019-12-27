advertisement

Channel 10 annoyed me I’m a star … get me out of here! Fans with a number of official announcements in the past few weeks that promise a “footy legend”, a “leading actress”, a “blonde bomb” and a “TV mega star” among those who move into the jungle on January 5th ,

While celebrity chef Miguel Maestre has already been announced as a cast member, his competitors have remained a mystery.

Until now.

Today, fans were given the most meaningful clue through Celebrity AU’s official Twitter account, and a group of celebrities filmed their first camera interviews.

While their voices are distorted and huge emojis hide their faces, a candidate is a dead giveaway.

media_cameraFans are convinced that the woman behind the giraffe is Erin Barnett from Love Island. Image: Twitter.

The woman, masked by a cartoon giraffe, resembles season 1’s fiery Love Island star Erin Barnett, and her telltale, hoarse voice can be seen even under the high vocals.

Another – hidden behind a lion emoji – gesticulates suspiciously like the comedian Tanya Hennessy, who is said to have wanted to go to the jungle for a long time.

media_cameraWe’ll see you with the hand gestures, Tanya. Image: Twitter.

However, the others are a little harder to crack.

Check the video hint pack below:

RELATED: I’m a Celebrity 2020: Channel 10 reveals the first participant’s identity

RELATED: I am a celebrity on shutdown because malicious killer is at large

We still know the following about the participants.

A GOSSIP GURU

For those of us who are looking forward to celebrity tea around the campfire, a gossip guru / influencer famous for their feuds is on hand to get the goods.

We know it’s not last year’s winner Richard Reid, but a fan seems to be on the right track with the assumption of Craig Bennett from Studio 10.

Another avid Twitter fan cast in Jimmy Fallon’s very unlikely guess. We can dream.

YOUTUBE STAR

A recently published note says that a “YouTube star” flies into the South African jungle, away from his cell phone and “over a million followers”.

With the indication that the star also acts as a “moderator”, a fan wondered whether the comedian Hennessy could be the person in question.

ARTISTS

Ten teased that “an artist” is going to the jungle before pointing out that “art is a pretty broad area. Are you a recording artist? An escape artist? A painter?”

They say that “this guy really knows how to get out of trouble” – but will he “shatter jungle life or will their experience paint a completely different picture?”

FOOTY STAR

Fresh from the locker room, this “Premiership winner” is “not a shrinking purple” – in fact, the reference goes so far as to call it a “competitive big mouth”. Hmm … Jason Akermanis has been rumored for a stopover in the jungle for a few seasons now; Could this finally be his time?

“LOVABLE LARRIKIN”

I’m a celebrity clue teasing a reality star who “goes from one controversial experiment to the next. Talk about experimenting with the mind! “This” Reality License Fee “is not afraid of a challenge – and a few laughs. More than a few fans suspect that it is Nick” Honey Badger “Cummins. A few mix into the role of Survivor star Luke Toki or Big Brother winner Tim Dormer.

POP CULTURE GURU

A well-known television presenter will be spoiled with crispy delicacies in the jungle from January.

As another indication that they “spend a lot of time with their aunt,” fans have given up guesses like Yumi Stynes, Myf Warhurst, Dylan Lewis, and Todd Sampson.

Guess celebrities!

TV HOST

A great moderator, to be precise.

The latest announcement promises a television host “a rig to boast about”.

“This hot guy once lost his shirt,” said the spokesman in the juicy note below.

Social media users make early phone calls to Tommy Little, Matty J or Beau Ryan – all of them famous TV personalities.

A few fans hoped that Dr. Chris Brown is who of course hosts the show with Julia Morris. So we would say that this is rather unlikely.

AUSSIE COMEDIAN

It is also expected that a “controversial comedian” will spin around the campfire. A blonde Australian comedian, to be precise.

The clue that the female star is “not Barbie” has caused fans to guess Nikki Osborne, the actress and former presenter of Channel 9’s quizmania, or perhaps Meshel Laurie.

FAMOUS DJ

“A famous DJ goes to the African jungle – this Logie winner likes to make the crowd laugh,” says another, I’m a celebrity tip.

Previous social media estimates include Tom Gleeson (if he has a DJ career, he kept it very secret), Kate Ritchie, and Alex Dimitriades.

TV MEGA STAR

An “international party animal” goes into the wild to tackle a series of squeamish challenges with Miguel.

Morris and Brown revealed that it was an international “TV megastar” that caused social media users to clear up some wild A-List suspicions.

IT’S CLUE TIME BABY! Here’s your first official reference to a celebrity heading into the jungle. WHO IS SHE????? Make your guesses and find out on January 5th. Pic.twitter.com/zkq8w0oJnu

– #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) November 25, 2019

“This international party animal likes to prove that its critics are wrong,” the promo indicated.

Far-fetched (and completely unlikely) guesses on Twitter included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, or Paris Hilton, while some thought it might be Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan was a hit as a jury member of the hugely popular singing competition The Masked Singer, in which she tried to expose Australian celebrities like Gretel Killeen and Rob Mills.

If it’s the Mean Girls star going into the jungle, we’ll likely be treated almost the same way because we strongly doubt that she regularly watches The Living Room.

media_cameraLindsay Lohan pretended to know who the celebrities in The Masked Singer were, was one of the highlights of the show. Image: delivery

BLOND BOMBSHELL

Joining the megastar is a “beauty of reality television” that was last seen in a “tropical paradise”.

Given the evidence that the star in question is a blonde bombshell of reality TV fame, fans have tried to suggest Love Island presenter, former Bachelorette actress and singer Sophie Monk – who by any definition defines a “ blonde bomb “is.

Others have given up suspicions about Sydney PR PR guru Roxy Jacenko, whose recent investigation into the “Paddington Poo Jogger” may have prepared them for the evil tasks of the upcoming jungle.

Jacenko made headlines after posting footage of a woman who routinely relieved herself in front of her office during her morning run – and asked anyone who recognized the woman to report.

Jacenko, Sydney’s “advertising queen”, appeared in the third season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia and recently released an episode of her reality show I Am … Roxy! as part of Channel 10 pilot week.

FOOTY LEGEND

Cracking the title of a king or queen of the jungle is a “soccer legend” that may be the vague clue to the crowd (come on, Channel 10!).

Described as “Larrikin” and “one of the greatest characters the game has seen”, Morris follows the clue package that emits “sugar honey iced tea” which, well, says nothing to us.

But the suspicions have increased significantly as footballers Kevin Muscat and Mark Bosnich are on the list, along with former Sydney Swans player Warwick Capper and his legendary blonde mullet.

A fan wondered if it was the former Bachelor Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins that we’d like to see spilling tea around the campfire, to be honest.

leading lady

Next we have a winner of the Order of Australia who “knows how to put on a show”.

Hmm.

“She’ll sing for her dinner,” teased Morris in the promo.

The assumptions for this title were varied and several names were used on Twitter.

A few thought it might have been the four-time Gold Logie Award-winning actress Lisa McCune, and Rhonda Burchmore and Kate Ceberano also got involved.

Ambitious followers speculated that it could be Olivia Newton-John or Kylie Minogue around the campfire (imagine!), But an accomplished fan was confident that it could be Kath and Kim’s star Magda Szubanski, who became the officer of the Australian in January Order was appointed this year.

A star you can guarantee will not show up on the show is Masked Singer judge Dannii Minogue.

She recently told news.com.au that I, a celebrity producer, “often” approached her in both Australia and the UK.

media_camera It’s a big no from Dannii. Image: Delivery via channel 10.

“I’m not a camping girl,” she said when asked why she had declined the offers. “I’m arachnophobic and I’m really terrible when I’m hungry. It’s not for me.

“Nobody needs to see a Hangry Minogue,” Minogue joked.

Kyle Sandilands also declined a spot at the campsite, revealing that he said with all his might, “No way.”

It has already been announced that chef Miguel Maestre, best known for his role in The Living Room, will exchange his chef’s hat for an Akubra to join the other celebrities for a check for $ 100,000 fight the charity they choose.

I’m a celebrity … get me out of here! Season 6 premiere on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5, 2020

