After four weeks in the South African jungle, celebrity chef Miguel Maestre was crowned the winner of “I’m a Celebrity”. Get me out of here! Season six.

Only entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, former AFL player Dale ‘Daisy’ Thomas and celebrity chef Miguel Maestre stayed in the jungle for the season finale on Sunday evening.

“I think I’ve never done anything so real in my life. They call it reality TV, but I think everything is so real. We don’t have a phone, we don’t have perfume, we don’t have food, clothes and it’s just us, ”said Maestre as the participants waited to find out who won.

I am A Celebs Top Two: Miguel (left) and Dale.

A visibly shocked maestre thanked his family – “the people I love most” – after his victory was announced.

Miguel finds out that he won.

“To come here and just be myself, have fun, laugh … I cried a hell of a lot, but enjoy the experience for what it was,” said runner-up Thomas, who laughed when he admitted that he would never do it again

At the start of the episode, Burchmore was announced as the season’s third-place candidate, and Maestre and Thomas left the series. “I can’t wait to get out of here,” she chuckled as she left the camp after 31 days.

The three best Dale Thomas, Rhonda Burchmore and Miguel Maestre.

Burchmore spoke to hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown after they were evacuated and described their time in the jungle as “an incredible experience that I would never have thought possible in tens of years.”

EMOTIONAL REUNIONS

In every season of I’m A Celeb, the remaining participants are reunited with their loved ones – and it’s always emotional. This year’s finale didn’t disappoint when Dale was reunited with his girlfriend Natasha:

Dale and partner Natasha meet again.

Rhonda surprised by daughter Lexie:

Rhonda Burchmore and daughter Lexie.

And Miguel first surprised his two young children in the camp and then his wife. Miguel was never the only one to hide his feelings, and he responded to touching the television – especially when his little son Morgan comforted him with the gentle words “Don’t cry, dad”:

Miguel's two children sneak into camp.

No matter who you wanted to win, I’m a star, the fans agreed at the moment:

If you’re worried that I’m A Celeb, don’t be afraid – Survivor’s first season in Australia: All-Stars debuts at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

