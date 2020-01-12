advertisement

Richard “Dickie” Wilkins “is said to” sniff around for a big Hollywood star’s tendencies “while filming a film in Australia, which was unveiled on” I’m A Celebrity “tonight.

Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore told her roommates on the Channel 10 show that she made friends with the actress and model Brooke Shields while the A-Lister was filming in Sydney.

While Burchmore didn’t reveal which film was made here, Shields made The Seventh Floor in 1994.

“When I was doing a show called” Hot Shoe Shuffle “in Sydney, there was a knock on my stage door and said,” Brooke Shields is on the door, “” Burchmore said.

media_cameraRhonda Burchmore tells a juicy story about I’m A Celebrity tonight.

“She came back to find out where I got my jeans from and (asked) if I would go shopping with her because we are the same size.

“So, Brooke and I, we got very close when she was in Australia.”

59-year-old Burchmore went on to say the couple had been hanging around daily for months, and one night Shields received a call from the late Michael Jackson.

“We were gone one night and she got a call and she said ‘oh no’ and her face … It was Michael Jackson,” said Burchmore.

“Because Michael tried to go out with her and he wanted to marry her. Michael wanted an arranged marriage. “

media_cameraRhonda Burchmore with American actress Brooke Shields.

TV presenter Tom Williams then interfered and said that Australian men “must have gone crazy for her”.

Then Burchmore dropped Dickie’s name.

media_cameraVintage Dickie in 1995.media_cameraBrooke Shields.

“Well Richard Wilkins … he was, as soon as he knew I was (near) Brooke, he sniffed around.”

Gossip columnists reported at the time the couple had a couple of dates before Shields began dating the US tennis star Andre Agassi.

When the former Australian Got Talent second and Dancing With the Stars winner Cosentino (37) entered the episode as an intruder, I was a star.

In an interview with news.com.au before landing in South Africa, the entertainer announced that he had only seen two episodes of this season of “I’m a celebrity” and admitted that he was nervous about a particular camp – to meet partners.

“It will be interesting for me to meet Charlotte (Crosby),” Cosentino told news.com.au about the former Geordie Shore star. “She is a great personality and has so much energy and I am a little more reluctant and lean back and watch a little more, so I am interested to see how we get along.”

media_cameraCosentino has entered the jungle.media_cameraCharlotte Crosby is a former British reality TV star.

In the wake of Thursday night, former Love Island contestant Erin Barnett questioned Charlotte’s authenticity and said she “didn’t want to sound like a bitch” but felt she hadn’t seen the real Charlotte Crosby yet.

“I feel like I’m watching Geordie Shore,” she said to co-stars Tanya Hennessy and Nikki Osborne.

“I wonder if she would be like that if there were no cameras around,” she said, stepping forward cautiously.

“Yes, there is only light and no shadow,” added comedian Nikki Osborne.

Cosentino is known for finishing second in the fifth season of Australia’s Got Talent to Jack Vidgen. In 2013 he won the 13th season of Dancing With The Stars Australia and toured internationally for years through his stunning illusion show.

He was also the first Australian magician to have his own television show that wrote, produced and starred in eight extremely successful prime time specials that aired in over 40 countries.

media_cameraCosentino brings magic into the jungle. Picture: David Caird

Speaking before his first jungle challenge, he said the heights were probably linked to one of his biggest fears – and found that some of his stunts included dizzying heights, but there was never any element of surprise.

“I don’t love heights, that’s a big deal for me.

“I do things with highs (in my shows), but I can practice, so I’m tackling highs and not knowing what it is, which makes me pretty nervous.”

He added that in addition to food testing, another disheartening aspect of I am a Celeb’s experience was simply “being thrown into the cold water without a second chance.”

“Nobody wants to do that,” he joked.

media_cameraCosentino was not looking forward to Impala anus for dinner. Picture: Stellar,

www.stellarmag.com.au

Regarding what he would miss most in normal, cockroach-free everyday life, he said: “I think it will be the basic things (which I will miss), like a proper shower and a real bed. Things that we take for granted hold, ”he said.

Regarding whether the cast will be rewarded with magic tricks in the coming days, Cosentino said: “I will be completely undressed, so I have to see what I can do with MacGyver when I get there, but hopefully I can summon it something and entertain them. “

I am a celebrity who goes on Monday evening at 7.30pm

