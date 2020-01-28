advertisement

He may be known for his celebrity feuds, but there is an Australian star gossip guru Perez Hilton will praise for years to come if his ode to Miguel Maestre at The Project is something you could want.

With an emotional appeal to Australia to ensure that Maestre was crowned “King of the Jungle”, Hilton was moved to tears when he spoke of his admiration for the celebrity chef.

media_cameraPerez Hilton was overwhelmed with emotion at The Project. Picture: Channel 10.

The internationally known gossip columnist, who left the remaining participants scratching his head from the campsite on Monday evening, could not hold back his emotions when he raved about the star.

With tears on his face, he asked voters to keep Maestre in competition while the project panel remained speechless.

“I met Madonna. I met Oprah Winfrey. I’ve met some of the most phenomenal people alive. I will not cry. Wait a moment, ”Hilton said, turning from the camera to calm down.

“Miguel is one of the most phenomenal people I’ve ever met,” he continued, unable to hold back his tears.

“He was home for me. He healed for me. He is the heart of this camp and I only pray that everyone who watches today and every day does it right and he wins. He really has to win, ”he said, wiping his eyes.

media_cameraHilton’s eyes filled with tears as he described why Maestre deserved to be won. Picture: Channel 10.

Crying openly, he said of Maestres Spanish legacy: “For me, Miguel is as Australian as anyone else in this camp and the one who deserves to win.”

Project manager Carrie Bickmore got involved and said Hilton: “We love him too.”

“It is an emotional experience. I’m still very emotional, “replied Hilton.

Immediately after being evicted on Monday evening, the camp intruder, Hilton, spoke of the difficulty in breaking the strong bond that had already formed between the participants.

He told hosts Julia and Chris that he expected the stars to be more welcoming.

Throughout his time on the show, there were clashes with Ryan Gallagher, who was married at first sight. The tension between the two was palpable even after they had fixed things up.

“Ryan kept fighting with me, he wanted a screen time that had nothing to do with Charlotte,” Hilton said to Julia and Chris.

media_cameraPerez Hilton and Ryan Gallagher didn’t seem to get along. Image: delivery.

In today’s conversation with news.com.au, he said about Maestre: “Miguel is the heart of the camp and Rhonda is the soul. While soulfulness is powerful and a beautiful thing, you will die without heart and blood. It is so important for this camp and for everyone there. “

Hilton added that the win would mean more to Maestre, whose confidence had felt a blow after joining Dancing With The Stars last year.

“He told me it really appealed to him after he was first voted on Dancing With The Stars,” Hilton told news.com.au.

“He told me that after Dancing With the Stars, he had refused any request to do something that was not cooking for six months.

“It would mean so much to him to win,” added Hilton.

I’m a celebrity … get me out of here! continues tomorrow evening from 7.30 p.m. at ten.

