ILOILO – Iloilo United Royals captain Aaron Jeruta had seen his team miss twice in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan season. When the Royals returned to their third and final home game in the elimination round last Saturday, Jeruta, the pride of the city of Jaro in the province, made sure that the result was different. Jeruta stood up for the winner’s basket by 12 seconds when the Royals rolled back the Zamboanga Family Brand Sardines [60-58] to increase their chances of gaining a home advantage in the playoffs.

The audience, who stayed at the university’s San Agustin Gym almost until midnight, were rewarded with an exciting finish, with Jeruta breaking the final impasse of the game before helping Iloilo get a stop that Zamboanga refused to do in the last few seconds.

“We have lost twice here to avoid disappointing our audience,” said Jeruta, an outstanding member of Centro Escolar University who moved from San Juan last season to lead the Iloilo team as their best local player ,

Jeruta had fought throughout the game, like most royals. Iloilo failed to make a single basket out of the two-point zone in the entire first half. In the Royals’ three-point shots, however, Al Tamsi only hit five to keep the home team within striking distance before a late attack. Rey Publico was 58: 56 behind, but Santi Santillan ended the game with a one-handed shot that was approaching the three-point line.

The win enabled Iloilo to take fifth place with a 16:10 record. Zamboanga is on 16-11. INQ

