Big Ten Basketball could be the deepest conference in the country with 12 teams scoring legitimate goals at the NCAA tournament. But who is the leader in this week’s leaderboard?

When Big Ten basketball started the season, it seemed to be in good shape, but it looked like the state of Michigan and everyone else. But right behind it seemed to be Maryland and the state of Ohio and then an offshoot. Illinois and Penn State looked like potential sleep teams, and Purdue and Michigan wanted to reload.

But no one could have predicted what has happened in one of the craziest seasons in conference history. While the Spartans are still at the top, Illinois and Rutgers are right behind. Yes, the Scarlet Knights took second place for the first time since 1979. It was so crazy.

If you play at home you will likely win and if you play on the street you will likely lose. In total there were only seven victories on the road and four of them went against Nebraska and Northwestern, which are clearly the two worst teams in the league.

So far, only Wisconsin have won more than one away win in the conference, but they have the only other home defeat in the top 12.

So who is currently the best team in the Big Ten? Michigan State looked best, but Purdue lost 29 points. Any team in the top 12 could argue for a place in the leaderboard at the moment. They all played well enough to beat everyone, but bad enough to blow.

Rankings the Big Ten at the moment is like throwing blindfolded darts. But despite the chaos, we still stand out and without further ado, we present the Big Ten leaderboard as January ends quickly.

* The records are Big Ten records from January 21st

