Baylor and Gonzaga are still at the top of our NCAA basketball power rankings, but there have been many shifts down the list.

Another week of NCAA basketball has ended and a new edition of my power ranking has appeared as a result. To my surprise, Baylor and Gonzaga remain the leaders in my rankings, but there have been many changes in the top 25. Perhaps the biggest driver was Illinois, which topped the rankings behind successive, outstanding Big Ten Road victories.

But before I dive straight into my top 25 power rankings for this week, I’d like to take note of some teams that have played exceptionally well lately. Although their work is not enough to put them on the leaderboard, these teams are worth monitoring as they have recently taken their games to the next level.

Alabama Crimson Tide: Head coach Nate Oats begins to make a name for himself in Tuscaloosa in his first season. Alabama struggled a bit out of the gates this year, but has found its rhythm in recent weeks. The Tide has won eight of its last ten games, with the only losses on the way to Florida and Kentucky. They have climbed ~ 40 places at KenPom since they started with only 5-5 and look like a team capable of reaching the NCAA tournament. Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty are studs and their supporting actors are solid. This team is playing at a fast pace and it’s fun to see.

ETSU Buccaneers: The state of East Tennessee cannot boast a ton of quality gains, but from 18-3 (7-1 SC) it deserves recognition. The Buccaneers have played at a high level throughout the season and are starting to make a two-bid SoCon appear realistic. Street victories against LSU and UNC-Greensboro cannot be overlooked.

Rhode Island Rams: Jeff Dowtin and Fatts Russell form one of the most dangerous back court duos in Atlantic 10, and the Rams roll as a result. Rhode Island has had six consecutive wins in the past few weeks, making it an important step for the NCAA tournament. VCU, Duquesne and Davidson victories have led this route for the team as it has made ~ 30 places at KenPom since the turn of the decade.

Now let’s dive into my NCAA basketball top 25 power rankings for this week without further ado.

