Big Ten basketball is still unpredictable this season. Here’s a look at how they all currently stand with each other.

Big Ten Basketball is by far the best conference in college basketball. Even though these leaderboards talk about non-conference games, the Big Ten teams are ranked in this power leaderboard based on their Big Ten game this season. Let’s take a look at how these 14 Big Ten teams are ranked in this week’s Big Ten Power leaderboard.

14.Northwest 6-15 (1-10)

Key wins

* Beat Providence 72-63 at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

* Won on the street and beat Boston College 82-64 in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.

Defeat Bradley 78-51 at Fort Myers Tip-Off.

* Only the Big Ten win is a 62-57 win over Nebraska

Disappointing losses

* Lost at home to Radford 67-56.

* Lost at home to Merrimack 71-61.

* Lost at home to Hartford 67-66.

* Had good chances to win in Indiana and Illinois, but lost 4 points in both games.

KenPom Ranking 121

Net Rank 151

Northwestern has played most of its Big Ten games this year and has had the opportunity this season to upset three high-profile opponents in the Big Ten conference game. However, it depends on victories and not necessarily how well you competed.

As mentioned several times, the Big Ten are very competitive and intense this season. Up to 12 Big Ten teams have the legitimate chance to qualify for the Big Ten NCAA tournament. However, as we have already seen, the very likely outcome for the Wildcats in this Big Ten season will most likely be last place in the Big Ten.

Before the start of the season, Northwestern had removed five players from the program in the last two seasons when the transfer portal became increasingly popular. At one point in time, there were nine fellows last spring. It’s no secret that Northwestern fought a tough battle before the season started.

Head coach Chris Collins, who heads the Northwestern program in his seventh season, needs some recognition. This season has been difficult and challenging for Northwestern, especially after some unlikely disturbances in the previous season. Collins has players like newcomer Miller Kopp and runner-up Pete Nance who have been Northwestern’s top scorers this season most of the season to outperform and outperform. Northwestern has tried to control the pace this season and to keep the games in the conference game tight and competitive. You could still surprise one or two Big Ten teams with a win here or there before the Big Ten tournament. The wildcats play in Rutgers on February 9th.

