For years, Illinois basketball fans have been waiting for their team to be relevant on a constant basis throughout the season. So far, theigini have given their fans a great insight into what is possible with this edition of the team.

Take a look at the Big Ten leaderboard today. As usual, Michigan State is at the top and Maryland is in the top 3, but Michigan State is not the sole owner of the top spot. A new face at the head of the conference, Illinois Basketball, is also a little more with the Spartans than in the middle of the Big Ten season.

At present, the Illinois team have already surpassed their previous year’s winnings by 16: 6 (8: 3) and are at the best conference start since 2005.

This feat is all the more impressive when you consider the defeat against Michigan and Purdue and the very narrow defeat against the then number 3 Maryland in College Park. They seemed to have learned a lesson after a 20-point loss to Michigan State, as the Illinois team hadn’t lost in Iowa until Sunday.

But have the Illinois proven themselves?

That’s the question most people ask themselves when it comes to this team. Can you look beyond recent blowout losses to Arizona and Michigan State more recently? Given the quality of the victories the Illinois have on their résumés, my answer would be yes. Every team will have games they play poorly in, and there’s just no reason why they couldn’t run. For me, these two games are perfect examples of what happens if you don’t show up for 40 minutes.

The Arizona loss was the third game of the season, and the Michigan loss could have to do with the fact that Michigan is hard to beat at home. This Illinois team has been different from the Wildcats from the start and will still have street problems like they did in East Lansing.

I firmly believe that after the seven wins, Illinois is definitely on the rise and is in the best position to challenge the Big Ten heavyweights at the top. In a season when the street team did not win many games at a conference, the Illinois team prevailed several times.

This is the best Illinois team we’ve seen since 2005.

Brad Underwood’s squad has won seven times in a row.

Palpable buzz in Champagne.

– Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein), January 31, 2020

Victories over Rutgers, Wisconsin, Minnesota and over Michigan and Purdue have been a highlight of the season so far. Even after the defeat against # 18 Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City, the Illinois have shown that they are also hard on the road. The Illinois led approximately half of the game on Sunday and were there until the end.

This game has led the Illinois team to number 19 in the top 25, which they hope will improve after their defeat.

Led by an outstanding season from Ayo Dosunmu and newcomer Kofi Cockburn, Illinois has proven itself against the quality competition. Dosumnu, who is largely considered an election in the first round in the upcoming NBA draft, has taken the lead by scoring several winners. Just ask a Wisconsin or Michigan fan and they’ll tell you that Dosunmu is a player you don’t want to give the final shot.

Cockburn, Alan Griffin, Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz were the main supporting actors alongside Dosunmu and all have their own aspects to complete a very complete team in Illinois. Frazier and Griffin are the snipers, Cockburn the workhorse and Feliz the bulldog that every championship team needs.

If one thing is certain, no team will want his name to go up against this fighting Illinois team in March. That is, if you hope to win this game without a dogfight.

