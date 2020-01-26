advertisement

Find the biggest lessons learned from NCAA basketball last week, including a look at the rise of Illinois, the future of Shaka Smart in Texas, and more.

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge was the highlight of the NCAA basketball weekend, and although there were some good games, there were no real surprises. Tennessee and Texas Tech both ran rigorous tests against Kansas and Kentucky before eventually running out.

All of the results this week were largely the same – with no problems – which gives the sport a little stability.

This is obviously not good news for some teams looking for trouble. Perhaps the largest of them was Texas and head coach Shaka Smart, whose struggles continued with a home defeat against the LSU. An update to Smart’s job status is the starting point for this new Rauf report, which summarizes my greatest findings from the week.

1) Shaka Smart is almost done in Texas

Subject to an unexpected turn in the next month and a half, I hear that Shaka Smart will no longer be the coach in Texas after the season ends.

That shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Smart entered the hot spot after missing the NCAA tournament, and anyone connected to the program basically admitted that he had to win this year. After a 9-1 start, which included a win in Purdue, the Longhorns looked smart as if they had taken this step forward.

Well, they haven’t. They are 3: 6 in the last nine games, are back in the lower half of the Big 12 and are not in the picture of the NCAA tournament.

A home game against the LSU was a chance for Smart and the Longhorns to make a statement, and it looked like they would make up for a double-digit deficit to take the lead in the final moments. However, they were struggling for a late goal when Smart made some coaching mistakes and posted some unsuccessful games.

The worst thing about it is that it felt inevitable because it’s the same thing we’ve seen since the takeover of Smart in Texas. The school wanted to give Smart another chance, but right now they’re preparing to go in a different direction in March.

