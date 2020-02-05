advertisement

Dr Stella Nyanzi on the quay (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The American Bar Association (ABA) Human Rights Center that followed the criminal trial of Makerere University professor Dr. Stella Nyanzi released a report revealing that the trial was tainted by irregularities and violations of his rights.

The Association would have followed the trial from March to August 2019, as part of the Clooney Foundation for Justice Trial Watch initiative, the report stressing that the prosecution and conviction of Dr. Nyanzi for political speech constituted a violation of his right to freedom of expression.

The report also notes that the procedure was marred by fair trial violations: in particular, the lack of time given to the defense to call and present witnesses.

In 2018, Dr. Nyanzi was charged with cyber-harassment and offensive communication under the Computer Misuse Act following a poem she posted on Facebook, the content of which was described by the prosecution as the precepts of radical rudeness, used graphic language to proclaim that Uganda would have been better served if President Museveni had died in the womb.

The American Bar Association noted that at the pre-trial stage, procedures were generally in accordance with the law of due process, except when the police detained Dr. Nyanzi for approximately four days before bringing him to court for assess the legitimacy of his detention, contrary to international rules. law, 48 hours as the maximum period during which an accused may be remanded before judicial review.

During the trial, the court allowed 2 to 3 weeks for the defense to present witnesses to the whole of their case while allowing the prosecution about three months. When the defense was unable to obtain the attendance of witnesses, the Court, before requests by the defense for more time and the constraint of the presence of certain witnesses, closed the defense file, proceeding without the defense having completed the examination of a single witness.

The Association stated that, although the court explained that this decision was based on insufficient preparation of the defense for the trial, the disparities between the time allotted for the prosecution and that given to the defense violated Dr. Nyanzi’s right to call and examine witnesses and, accordingly, his right to adequate time and facilities to prepare his defense.

The lawyers also argued that the prosecution and conviction of Dr. Nyanzi under the computer abuse law violated his right to freedom of expression, citing the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter, restrictions on the right to freedom of expression must (i) be prescribed by law, (ii) serve a legitimate objective and (iii) be necessary to achieve and proportionate to that objective.

They argued that speech criticizing public figures, particularly when part of an ongoing public dialogue, deserves the highest level of protection.

“Although the prosecution of Dr. Nyanzi may have been aimed at protecting the rights and reputation of the President and his family, the President is the foremost public figure, and Dr. Nyanzi’s poem was a political commentary set in public debate more broad on the President’s policies. “, Partly read the report.

They added that the graphic nature of the poem was not sufficient justification to remove it from the scope of the protection of freedom of expression and in the criminal justice system.

The report also warned: “Giving the judiciary absolute discretion to imprison individuals for words perceived as offensive and / or obscene will undoubtedly dampen public debate and criticism, eroding the democratic fabric”.

