MEXICO CITY – A Mexican human rights organization on Monday urged authorities to investigate the disappearance of an environmental activist dedicated to protecting the famous monarch butterfly, suggesting the issue may be linked to illegal logging in the area.

Homero Gomez, who manages a butterfly sanctuary in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, disappeared on January 13, according to the Michoacan State Commission on Human Rights.

The organization has asked the attorney general’s office to determine whether Gomez’s disappearance is linked to his role in protecting Mexico’s forests, commission official Mayte Cardona told Reuters.

“He was probably hurting the (business) interests of people illegally registering in the area,” Cardona said.

Illegal logging and trafficking are widespread in Michoacan, a state involved in organized crime.

“The investigation is continuing,” said a source with the state prosecutor.

Environmentalists say illegal logging damages the habitat of the monarch butterfly, which migrates thousands of miles from Canada across the United States to reproduce in Mexico. (Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Paul Simao)

