SOMERVILLE – Over 1,000 residents and holidaymakers who were stranded on a beach by fires in southeastern Australia landed near Melbourne on Saturday after a 20-hour journey on two boats, relieved to escape the smoke and dreadful fire.

Teens, couples, seniors and families, plus dozens of pets – 113 dogs from dachshunds to the Alsatians, three cats, a rabbit and a bird – arrived on the Sycamore and Choules naval vessels in a port of Hastings. They were then transferred by bus to two relief centers.

“For someone who has never been on fire, it’s very, very scary. I’m really happy to be here,” said Emily Wellington, a 16-year-old from Melbourne who had been to Mallacoota on a two-week vacation with friends. of the family.

She and two other 16-year-olds were among the first 58 to be evacuated from the city full of smoke after having asthma. “They wanted us to go outside so we didn’t get sick,” Wellington said.

They spoke to reporters outside a relief center about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Melbourne shortly after leaving Sycamore in Hastings.

Choules, a much larger ship, arrived on Saturday afternoon with 1,025 evacuees aboard.

Two hundred of them headed for the bus to the Melbourne convention center. Melbourne Mayor Sally Capp welcomed them on the bus to let them know they would have access to food, drinks, showers, insurance services and Red Cross assistance.

“I’m sorry you went through such a terrible time,” she said, to applause.

James Corrigan spent a 24-hour forgetfulness packed with eight friends in a beach sports car in Mallacoota when fires rang through the city on New Year’s Eve. He said it was a relief to be back in Melbourne.

“It was pretty scary. The night before the fire, no one slept at all, ”he said. “It was black during the day.”

Friends feared for their lives as they sought refuge near the water, he said.

“We were worried that the fire would be really hot when the thieves came,” Corrigan told Reuters by phone from the bus. “There was a period of not knowing how we were going to get out,” he said, referring to the days after the fires died.

“SEE CONSTRUCTION”

One of the teens on the first boat, Darcy Brown, lost her family home in Mallacoota. They had moved there only a month earlier.

“It was so devastating to see. The whole tin is flat on the ground. Some of the bricks are still standing,” Brown told reporters.

Holidaymakers leave cars and caravans behind in Mallacoota, not knowing how to return them, with some staying there while sending children back to Melbourne.

Authorities have said it may take several weeks for the Mallacoota route to reopen.

A traumatized elderly woman, Rosa, drowned when talking to reporters about the fires.

“It was horrible. I’ll never go back,” she said.

But, like so many others, she praised the Australian Navy and all the volunteers in helping to bring them back to Melbourne. “It was so comfortable on the boat,” said the teenage Wellington evacuee.

On their return to Melbourne, everyone was looking forward to showering and having their clothes stained with smoke. What would they do before?

“Embrace my parents, definitely,” Wellington said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by Kim Coghill and Frances Kerry)

