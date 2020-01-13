advertisement

Natti Natasha has given her fans a number of the most provocative photographs in recent days. In them the singer of the Dominican Republic appears poses with a very tight leather model that expresses some of her virtues while giving an insight into them, with gold chains as a compliment. Some snapshots of those in which Natti shows her profiled and dizzying curves.

Something, its virtues that undervalue the networks when you consider that what has been achieved in the plastic surgeon has no value. And it is true that Natascha went through more than one scalpel session. But that’s not enough.

Natti Natasha takes care of her body

On the one hand, you have to know how to maintain the performance of the operating room. More work in the gym is necessary so that what is earned for a few thousand dollars is not lost within a few days.

It is also necessary to have a healthy diet. celebrity Diets are often designed by professionals who control every last calorie.

The video of Natti Natasha in the World Cup

In addition, you also have to be able to represent and express the stimuli that you have. And in these few, the Dominicans win.

This is shown in the following video, in which she provided perfect proof from the bathroom of the dressing room for the concert in which she performed Mexico them dedicate a dance to the most sensual pendant,

