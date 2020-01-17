advertisement

Quique Setien’s arrival at Barcelona has prompted much speculation that Riqui Puig is ready to be promoted to the first team for the rest of the season.

The young midfielder will train with the first team all week and have a real chance to pose this weekend against Granada as Arthur is back from injury again, Frenkie de Jong is suspended and Carles Alena is now on loan to Real Betis.

Setien has made it clear in his discovery he is ready to give a new club player the chance if he thinks they deserve it, and the hope is that Puig can now make this player in the first team.

If Puig finds himself promoted, that will obviously affect Barca B. However, Francisco Javier García Pimienta has already decided on his replacement and wants to call Ilaix Moriba.

According to Sport, the 16-year-old will be the main beneficiary of Puig’s promotion and will join Garcia Pimienta’s team regularly.

Ilaix has flown between Juvenil A and Barca B this season. García Pimienta gave him his Barca B debut in September against SD Ejea as he scored a fine goal against Cornella in the team’s 5-1 win before Christmas.

