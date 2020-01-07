advertisement

Ikea agreed to reach an agreement of $ 46 million in a case filed by the parents of a California toddler from a popular chest of drawers model who died after at least five more deaths Children had been called back, had been killed.

On Monday, a lawyer from Joleen and Craig Dudek, whose son Jozef was killed in May 2017, announced the settlement, which was confirmed by an Ikea spokeswoman. In 2016, Ikea made a $ 50 million comparison with three other families with children who had been killed by overturned furniture.

The Dudeks sued Ikea in a state court in Pennsylvania in 2017, where Ikea’s North American headquarters are located. They argued that the furniture manufacturer knew that its Malm chests of drawers tipped over and had not warned customers about the unstable design.

The company initially offered free wall anchoring kits to its millions of customers as part of a repair program before issuing a recall in June 2016. The Buena Park, California dudeks bought the chest of drawers in 2008, claiming that they never did so, and did not draw attention to Ikea’s recall.

On May 24, 2017, when Craig Dudek looked for Jozef in a bedroom in which he had slept, he found his son under the drawers of the 32 kg chest of drawers that, according to the lawsuit, had fallen on him. The child later died of suffocation later that day, caused by mechanical compression of the neck, the lawsuit noted.

“We miss him so much,” said the Dudeks in a statement from their lawyer. “He would be five years old this April. We never thought that a two-year-old could make a chest of drawers only 30 inches high to overturn and suffocate him. It was only later that we learned that this chest of drawers was unstable in design and did not meet safety standards and that other little boys had done the same. “

An Ikea spokeswoman said the company has taken steps to raise awareness of tipper safety risks, including employee safety training.

“Although no agreement can change the tragic events that brought us here, we are grateful to the family and everyone involved that this lawsuit has been resolved,” she said. “We continue to strive to work proactively and together to solve this very important security problem at home. Here too we express our deepest condolences. “

Is legislation in preparation?

Consumer groups say that Jozef’s death was not an isolated incident. They have pushed Congress members to adopt the stop-tip-overs of unstable, risky dressers under the Youth Act or the Sturdy Act, which requires the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to develop safety regulations for free-standing clothing storage units to prevent children from dying protect or injuries from tipping over.

At least five other children have been killed since 2011 when various models of the Malm dresser overturned after the Dudeks’ trial. The lawsuit also found that a further 91 children had been injured before their son’s death.

“If a two-year-old can tip a chest of drawers with three pulls, you know that something is wrong with that chest of drawers,” said Dudek attorney Alan M Feldman. “There are millions and millions of them in American homes.”

At the time of the Ikea recall in June 2016, the chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Elliot F. Kaye, warned of the dangers of falling chests of drawers.

“If you have one of these products or think you have it, act immediately,” he said. “It’s just too dangerous not to anchor the recalled furniture in your house, especially if you have young children.”

As part of the settlement, Ikea representatives have agreed to meet with parents’ advocacy group against overthrows and expand the reach of the recall, Feldman said.

The Dudeks are donating $ 1 million from the settlement to three consumer product security groups, he added. – The New York Times

