Swedish furniture maker Ikea will pay $ 46 million to the family of a Californian toddler who died after being crushed by one of his dressers.

Jozef Dudek was two years old when he died in May 2017 after an Ikea Malm dresser fell on his neck, which, according to family lawyers, led to injuries that choked him.

Feldman Shepherd, the law firm that represents the Dudek family, said in a statement that the payout is the largest unlawful death settlement related to a child in American history.

An Ikea spokesperson confirmed the $ 46 million settlement. The company apologized in a statement.

“Although no arrangement can change the tragic events that have brought us here, in the interest of the family and everyone involved, we are grateful that this lawsuit has found a solution,” said an Ikea spokesperson.

“Product safety is a top priority for Ikea and is central to the design process every day. Again, we express our deepest condolences to the family, “the spokesperson added.

In 2016, Ikea paid $ 50 million to the families of three other children killed by Malm dressers and agreed to redesign the product to higher safety standards.

“Nevertheless, millions of unsafe older model cabinets remain in consumer homes across the country,” says Feldman Shepherd, who represented the families in these earlier cases.

According to the company’s American website, there are eight reports of infant mortality involving Ikea chests and dressers.

Since 2016, it has recalled 17.3 million units in the United States and received nearly 300 reports of incidents involving 144 children injured.

A lawsuit filed by the Dudek family in June 2018 claims that Ikea was aware of deaths related to the dressers, but “did not take appropriate measures” to improve their safety and stability.

As part of the settlement, Ikea has agreed to widen its reach to consumers regarding the recall of the Malm product, according to family lawyers.

The lawyers said the furniture maker will also meet parents’ representatives against Tip-Overs, an interest group lobbying for safer furniture designs and stricter testing standards.

