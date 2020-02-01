advertisement

For many of us, IKEA is a brilliant and wonderful place to grab furniture.

You can spend hours browsing the vast warehouse to find inspiration for your next big project.

But when you buy all the flat packs and take them home, building them can be the worst and most stressful thing you can do.

Well, IKEA has introduced a revolutionary new service that takes the stress out of building the backpack.

An entrance sign to Ikea

In collaboration with TaskRabbit, customers can now pay people to make the items at home.

And prices start from just £ 6.

The program is launched in other parts of the UK, including Nottingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Gateshead, Southhampton and Exeter in late January.

Daniel Lundholm, Country Customer Satisfaction Officer, IKEA UK & Ireland says: “We know that more and more people are leading extremely busy lives, so we want to make it easier for them by providing affordable and affordable services. practical, like TaskRabbit.

“The expansion of TaskRabbit means that more people across the UK can have their furniture built when they want, at high quality and low cost, which gives them more time to spend with loved ones.”

Anyone wishing to book a tasker can do so via the website www.taskrabbit.co.uk/ikea.

.

