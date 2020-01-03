advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team says a 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Newton strip parking lot on Thursday (January 2nd).

It was Surrey’s first homicide of 2020.

Michael James Petronio, 33, is charged with second-degree murder, according to an IHIT release Friday. He will appear in provincial court at 2 p.m. Friday.

IHIT identified the victim as 39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells.

Constable Harrison Mohr, with IHIT, said the officer’s attention now is on the victim, his family, friends and co-workers.

“Our thoughts are with those who knew him and we ask them to come forward and speak with us. Our investigators would like to speak with anyone who had been in recent contact with Jason,” Mohr said.

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 2, the Surrey RCMP responded to a “scramble” in the parking lot of a strip mall at 75A Avenue and Scott Road.

IHIT said when police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and a dead man was found in the parking lot.

Many people saw the clash, IHIT said, and one of the witnesses was able to follow the suspect from afar and told police about his whereabouts.

“One of the witnesses did a good job of keeping the suspect’s attention at a safe distance as he fled the scene and was able to direct police to his whereabouts,” Mohr said. “Frontline Surrey RCMP officers responded quickly and arrested the suspect minutes after the altercation, and also found a possible weapon involved in the killing. Their efforts have benefited tremendously from this investigation.”

Surrey RCMP officers found Petronio a few blocks away and took him into custody, IHIT said. A weapon “probably used in the killing” was also recovered by police.

As of Thursday, IHIT said officers were still trying to determine if the two men knew each other.

Petronio was charged late Thursday night, IHIT said.

“This success was a combined effort between people who witnessed the altercation, Lower Mainland Forensic Identification Services, Surrey RCMP and IHIT,” Mohr said.

– with files by Tracy Holmes

