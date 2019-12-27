advertisement

IHIT is in the 2900 block of 224 Langley Road after the discovery of a dead man on Christmas Eve.

The body of 67-year-old Dennis Johnston was found, and police are appealing for the public to submit any information about his activities before his death.

advertisement

Community police and firefighters responded to a call in Murrayville where there was an unresponsive male.

“Despite the resurrection efforts, the man was pronounced dead and IHIT was subsequently summoned,” IHIT Det. Lara Jansen. “One person at the scene was initially taken into custody but later released. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, not linked to the ongoing conflict of the lower continent gangs. “

IHIT is working closely with Langley RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Corporate Service to collect evidence and complete priority assignments.

To further the investigation and establish a timeline before his death, IHIT has released the name of the deceased from Langley.

“We urge anyone who was with Mr Johnston or has details of his activities before his death to speak with investigators,” Jansen said. “We know Mr Johnston was at a social gathering earlier in the day on Christmas Eve and encouraged those who were there or saw him come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).

#IHIT is in the 2900 block of 224 St., #LangleyBC after a 67-year-old Dennis Johnston was found dead on December 24. If you have details of Mr. Johnston’s activities prior to his death, call IHIT or @solvecrime

– IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 26, 2019

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement