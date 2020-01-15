advertisement

One of the biggest players in the US radio scene is iHeartMedia, which currently has 855 stations (more than anyone else). The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and has undergone some restructuring since then. The latest round of restructuring provides for significant job cuts at train stations across the country, including many athletes. Here’s more from Jem Aswad of Variety:

iHeartMedia today announced a “new organizational structure” and a “technology change” as the company is modernized and, as is so often the case with such moves, layoffs are taking place. According to Country Aircheck and All Access, there have been multiple layoffs in the country and other sectors of the U.S.’s largest radio network, including senior positions at WPOC / Baltimore, KAJA and KRPT / San Antonio, KASE and KVET Austin, WSIX / Nashville and others.

The company commented on both steps in a statement to Variety, saying the number of layoffs was “relatively small”. “We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the substantial investments in new technologies and to adapt our operating structure to the technology-based companies in which we are now located,” it says. “This is another step in the successful transformation of the company as a cross-platform media company of the 21st century. We are convinced that this is vital for our future. It continues our dynamic and contributes to our competitiveness, our effectiveness and efficiency in all important areas.

advertisement

“During such a transition, it is expected that jobs will shift – some by location and some by function,” he continues. “Given the total number of our 12,500 employees, the number is relatively small. However, we recognize that the loss of a job is significant. we take this responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful about it. “

According to All Access, the pages with the on-air talents on most channels have been removed for the time being, making it difficult to see who is still there. However, All Access has an ongoing list of layoffs at these stations, and Barrett Sports Media’s Jason Barrett focuses on laid-off sporting talents covering markets from Des Moines to Jacksonville. And it sounds like these will be pretty significant cuts in many markets. Sarah Ladd of the Louisville Courier-Journal wrote an article about what it looks like for the local sports channel 790 KRD (a broadcast partner for the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisville Cardinals, which is connected to Fox Sports Radio).

Some Louisville personalities have announced that their shows have been canceled. These include “Ramsey and Rutherford”, Paul Rogers, Amy Nic and Leland Conway.

Paul Rogers, the play-by-play spokesman for the University of Louisville, said Tuesday that “my position has been removed and my services are no longer needed.”

“When I left yesterday, I had no idea I wouldn’t be going back,” he said.

68-year-old Rogers was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014 and said that he had lost his 47-year-old appearance: “I worked in the morning so long that I kind of thought about when I wouldn’t have to do it Get up at 4 a.m. This part is appealing. The loss of income was not, but falling asleep is certainly attractive. Hopefully things calm down and I find something. “

Rogers had performed a morning show there since the 1980s. He will continue to be Louisville’s announcer, but this morning show is now gone. And the afternoon show by Ramsey and Rutherford (with the founders of Card Chronicle, Mike Rutherford and John Ramsey) has disappeared, although it is the top rated show on the market. Ramsey told Ladd that the news surprised her on Tuesday morning, which Rutherford also illustrated in a tweet about how the result of her last show was live from a Hooters:

As it turns out, yesterday was my last radio show at 790.

If it had to end, I’m glad it ended up at a Hooters in Jeffersonville.

– Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 14, 2020

These are just a few of the layoffs in one of the affected markets, and it sounds like similar stories are being broadcast on numerous iHeartMedia channels across the country. So it looks like something will change as a result of many sports radios across the country. This also means that many radio employees are looking for work, which adds to the numerous layoffs we’ve seen in many media companies in recent years. It’s not a good time to work in any kind of media business right now, and these layoffs are just a contributor.

(Diversity)

advertisement