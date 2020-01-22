advertisement

MIAMI (AP) – The National Weather Service regularly warns people of rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are falling so low in South Florida that forecasters warned residents on Tuesday of the iguana fall.

“It’s not something we usually plan on, but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as the troughs fall in the 1930s and 1940s. Brrrr! “Tweeted NWS Miami.

Low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas will not necessarily die. This means that many will wake up when temperatures rise on Wednesday.

advertisement

Iguanas are not dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage dikes, sidewalks and landscape foliage and can dig long tunnels. Males can reach at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weigh almost 20 pounds (9 kilograms).

Female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs per year, and the warm climate of South Florida is perfect for prehistoric looking animals. Iguanas are native to Central America, the tropical regions of South America and some Caribbean islands.

Iguanas can be kept as pets in Florida, but are not protected by any law, except the fight against cruelty to animals. They have been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their numbers have increased considerably in recent years.

advertisement