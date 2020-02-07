advertisement

The IGN FI international conference will fix the results of the implementation of Uganda’s 10-year national land information system on February 20 and 21 (PHOTO / File)

ENTEBBE – IGN FI, a world leader and a major international player in the field of geometry, will present the results of the NLIS (National Land Information System) project to the media and stakeholders from more than 34 countries in Africa and the world.

The International Seminar organized by IGN FI from 20 to 21 February 2020 at Protea Hotel, Entebbe to present the results of the NLIS project to various stakeholders in Uganda, to other governments across Africa and around the world; because it marks the end of a 10-year land registration project in the country.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to chair the event.

advertisement

Other guests include the CEO and IGN FI representatives; Hon. From Uganda Minister of State for Land, Housing and Urban Development; World Bank representatives; Representatives of the Ministries of Lands of various African countries; Development partners from around the world; International organisations; Representatives of the private sector; Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians and stakeholders from more than 34 countries in Africa and the world.

IGN FI has completed a 10-year modern land administration project across Uganda, following a successful pilot project from 2010 to 2013 to establish nationwide – a system known as design , supply, installation and implementation of the infrastructure of the national land information system (DeSINLISI), which was tested in a few districts before its implementation at the national level.

Uganda is one of many African countries that use manual processing of land applications and complex land registration procedures, which lead to delays and errors, which undermines the efficiency of the administration and securing of land. property rights for citizens / landowners.

A World Bank study has shown that the average time it takes to register securities in Uganda for so many years is 270 days (9 months); however, research shows that delays in title registration, costs and failed registration procedures for official documents, as well as land tenure insecurity, pose serious obstacles to countries’ economic and social development.

With World Bank funding, IGN FI has been running a 10-year land administration project in Uganda since 2010, following a successful pilot project to establish a national land information system (NLIS) under the umbrella from the Ugandan Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. (MLHUD). The 10-year project ends in February 2020.

It is in this context that IGN FI organized an international conference to show the results of the implementation of the NLIS, to share experiences, innovations and unequaled advantages of the global modernization of land administration to various stakeholders across Africa and the world.

Uganda, like many other countries in Africa and the world where this project has been implemented, will benefit from its many advantages, including: a modernized land administration; faster, safer and less costly computerized land service delivery; reduced risk of fraud, corruption and loss of documents because everything is computerized; additional financial resources which contribute, inter alia, to national and international investments.

comments

advertisement