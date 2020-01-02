advertisement

After a snowstorm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, residents of North Okanagan have been trying to figure out what to do with their snow. Facebook Marketplace user Teri Cholach had a unique idea – ‘Igloo. FCFS. Some mounting required. “(Facebook)

‘Igloo’ for sale in Okanagan – but some mounting required

An assembly is required, the ad states

advertisement

An Enderby woman figured out what to do with all the snow in her backyard.

Teri Cholach is offering, on a first come first serve basis, the product needed to make an igloo on the Facebook Marketplace.

“Some fitting required,” she wrote.

Plus, it’s free.

However, this is not the last of the snow.

A separate weather statement has been in effect for the North Okanagan since January 2, 2020.

A strong winter storm is expected to start Thursday evening, according to Canada’s ambassador. The main snow band will shift northward on Friday morning stopping snowfall in the Okanagan, South Thompson and Kootenay communities.

The national weather agency said Friday could also see freezing rain.

READ MORE: B.C. The South Coast has to prepare for the power outage before the storm: BC Hydro

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement