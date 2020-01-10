advertisement

Taylor Fochuk and Michael Paniec found a new home in Livingston.

Christina Ryan / Calgary Herald

For Michael Paniec and Taylor Fochuk, the somewhat small northward move to Livingston from Sage Hill was a big step.

After renting a condo for two years, the couple took advantage of the builders’ incentives to buy their first home – a city built by Daytona Homes.

“It was time for us to move out and take our place. We really like Livingston and the potential he has. It’s just getting started,” Paniec says.

It grew northeast of Calgary while Fochuk’s detention bases are northwest. It has families 10 minutes away from Livingston and the mutual familiarity of the area limited their search north of the Bow River.

“In fact, there were some spots that we looked to the south. But Livingston is in a good location, right off the Stoney Trail. That makes for a good trip for both of them,” says Paniec, who works for a construction company. at Glenmore Trail and 52nd Street SE Fochuk’s workplace is on Bow Trail S.W.

After discovering single-family homes and multi-family developments in and around Livingston, they found a fast-paced city owned by Daytona Homes on the west side of the community. It was a Pilot II floor plan with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a basement and a custom deck from the back and an 18 foot by 22 foot garage from the back lane.

At 1,327 square feet, the house had an ultra modern floor plan and was completely finished with an interior range of white and gray.

“It was brand new and had everything we wanted. We liked the way it was built and its model. When we looked at the show houses, we got the best vibrations of all the builders from Daytona, ”says Paniec. “We waited just before we made a decision. But then, they got a flash sale and the price went down, so we jumped right in. “

Ifti expects to use the 30,000-square-foot resident housing association company that Brookfield Residential, developer of Livingston, is currently building. It is also their hope that a proposed hospital in the north will help increase the value of their property over time.

“By the time we decide to have kids, there should be brand new schools,” Fochuk says, noting that between CrossIron Mills and shopping across the Stoney Trail in Panorama and Harvest Hills, all you need is just two to three. minutes away.

Their home is a bottom unit, one of four units in each building. Homedo home is a pilot floor plan with several options; a double master or three bedrooms upstairs, two layouts of different basements and a modern or traditional height. Daytona Area Manager Sandy Tang says the Pilot starts at $ 345,000 including GST without condo fees.

“We have fast-moving property and a lot more opportunities to build in Livingston. The pilot is our best seller across Western Canada. People say it feels more like some of the single-family homes we have and it feels great larger than 1,327 square feet, ”she says.

Daytona also has three-storey towns in Livingston, such as the reimagined Venzas floor plan.

“We have sold out of our previous models, but it has returned to popular demand. The third floor is now a large master bedroom – we call it the owner’s retreat. The second floor has two bedrooms, a full bathroom and laundry. This new Venza starts at $ 340,000, “she says.

Daytona sold its Pilot show house, but has organized a spec house which can be visited upon request at the Daytona sales center on 80 Lucas Blvd. N.W. in Livingston.

DETAILS

COMMUNITY: Livingston in Northwest Calgary

DEVELOPMENT: Brookfield Residential.

BUILDING: Home Daytona.

MODEL: Pilot II Road City.

SIZE: 1,327 square feet, three bedrooms or a double master, 2.5 baths, basement, rear deck and double garage from the back lane.

MIM: From $ 345,000 without condo rates.

INFORMATION: Stage homes can be viewed on request at the Daytona Sales Center on 80 Lucas Blvd. N.W. Open Monday to Thursday from 02:00. to 8 p.m., weekends and holidays from noon to 5 p.m. Closed Friday. daytonahomes.ca

