On the second afternoon of Penny Pu in her new Irish home, she received some unexpected visitors at the door. The young Chinese student had just come home from her first morning English class in Malahide when the doorbell rang. She was surprised to find a group of excited five-year-old girls waiting for them on the doorstep.

“They had come to look at me and touch my hair. They had never seen black hair like this before. They were all neighbors and every day after school these little girls came to visit. They had never seen a Chinese girl before, so I was special. “

“I think there were only a few hundred Chinese students here at the time. Ireland was not a very popular country for people from China. Most went to America, Canada, Australia or the UK. “

“I was scared and I didn’t know anyone. I had no friends or family here, I had no idea how good or bad it would be. Malahide was so different from China.

Pu was 23 when she decided to move abroad. After studying English at the university – in addition to Japanese – she was keen to further improve her language skills. Ireland became an option after her mother’s friend came home from a trip to Europe and recommended the small western European island as a friendly, safe place to study.

Pu’s parents hesitated to let their only daughter move so far away and initially rejected the suggestion. Her father, an army officer, refused to accept the benefits of living abroad. “He was very angry with me then and said, ‘No, China is a huge country. Why do you wanna go outside My whole family initially rejected my decision, but in the end my parents said I could come for three years. “

Pu arrived in Dublin in November 2000 and moved in with a host family in Malahide. She had already chosen “Penny” as her English-speaking name before traveling on the advice of a university professor. Her Chinese name is Ying, chosen by her mother because she believed that her daughter would become an intelligent woman.

The young student initially felt overwhelmed by the cultural differences between living in the busy city of Dalian in northeast China and the slower lifestyle in a suburb of northern Dublin. “I was scared and I didn’t know anyone. I had no friends or family here, I had no idea how good or bad it would be. Malahide was so different from China. There were high mountains and tall buildings at home everywhere, but in Ireland everything was smaller. “

After six months with her host family, Pu moved to the city center and applied to study law at the Dublin Institute of Technology (now TU Dublin). After three years in the country, she told her parents that she had decided to stay. At the time, she worked as a legal assistant in a law firm in Dublin and had married her boyfriend, who was also from China.

“I told them I had a residence card that is like the green card of this country and would like to stay. I wanted to pursue my legal career and said I would visit every year. My parents weren’t happy, but they said if you want to settle there it’s up to you. “

In 2005, Pu founded the Chinese Cultural Association to promote Chinese New Year celebrations. She also became the head of the Chinese Embassy in Dublin and supported Chinese nationals who had to deal with housing or visa situations.

“If you are not rich but you have different talents and you work hard, it is easy to get a job. I think Ireland is fair to everyone. ‘

She notes that many Chinese come to Ireland to learn English, but those who only come to work often don’t have the opportunity to learn the language properly. “If you study here, you have no communication problem, but maybe ten percent of them cannot speak well. It depends on where you work. Those under construction may only be able to hear English.”

The work of the association has grown significantly over the years and now works with the Dublin City Council each year to promote art and culture during the Chinese New Year. “This year we have a two-day celebration with about 20 performances and a food market. We have traditional chinese instruments for sale, traditional chinese dance and chinese dresses. “

immigration

Pu was admitted to the bar in 2011 and has recently trained as a referee at UCD. She specializes in immigration law and is currently working with Chinese companies that invest in companies in Ireland. It believes that Ireland is a welcome country for foreigners and supports the State Immigrant Investor Program (IIP), which provides non-EEA nationals with an Irish residence permit for an investment of at least EUR 1 million.

The IIP was launched in 2012 and now receives hundreds of applications to Ireland each year. This visa service for the rich, known internationally as “golden citizenship”, has been criticized for devaluing the concept of citizenship and exacerbating the inequality between rich and poor visa applicants.

Pu believes the IIP will bring significant financial growth to the country and help promote Ireland abroad. “Initially only Chinese students came here, and now we have about 1,000 rich Chinese families here. They bring financial opportunities to Ireland. The Irish Immigration Act is very open to rich people. “

She adds that Chinese nationals without money are also welcome in Ireland as long as they have transferable skills. “If you are not rich but you have different talents and you work hard, it is easy to get a job. I think Ireland is fair to everyone.”

Pu still visits China at least once a year and sends her 18-year-old son Boris back to her parents every summer. Boris also attended a summer camp in China where Pu hopes that her son has developed an appreciation for his Chinese heritage.

“He is more Irish than Chinese because he grew up here. His way of speaking is very Irish. And I am glad that he grew up here because he can speak both languages ​​from the beginning and it is easier for him to learn to speak integrate. “

Pu has recently qualified for Chinese classes and is planning to set up a Chinese language school in Dublin, which she hopes will attract parents with children who learn the language with the Leaving Certificate. She continues to work with the Chinese Cultural Association and hopes to continue working with Irish companies as part of the New Year celebrations.

Will she be happy to stay in Ireland after twenty years? “Life is very different here, of course, but I learned so much from the Irish. I studied here, I work here, I have Irish citizenship. The Irish are very warm and want to make friends with you, so I’m happy . “

We’d love to hear from people who have moved to Ireland in the past 10 years. To participate, send an email newtotheparish@irishtimes.com or tweet @newtotheparish