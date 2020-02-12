It’s Valentine’s Day this Friday if you didn’t know …

It was a few hard days on the weather front. The first storm Ciara wreaked havoc this weekend, and it looks like Storm Dennis could affect Ireland this weekend, albeit in a much less dramatic way.

But let’s forget Ciara and Dennis, because this story is about Mary. Well, not a particular Mary, but the collective, all named Mary, who will be in Dublin this Friday.

Friday is a big day for people named Mary because you have the option to get some free burgers.

The good people at WOWBURGER in Mary’s Bar and Hardware on Wicklow Street give the people of the same name a Valentine’s Day – a free WOWBURGER, fries and a soft drink if you are called Mary.

Simply show your ID at Mary’s Bar and Hardware to claim your free claim.

It is important to note that this offer is not available in all WOWBURGER branches, only in Marys from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.