Andrew Conway cannot be defined by numbers alone, although it doesn’t hurt to have crossed four times in his last five friendly games – most recently against Wales at Aviva Stadium. His overall level of performance was excellent, proof not only of his talent but also of his attitude and application in developing as a player.

A personal highlight from the Welsh game would include his aerial work, attacking, kicking, working speed, footwork and the ability to make the difficult thing seem banal. He worked from his wing and appeared inside and outside of Jonathan Sexton, under the guise of what he saw as “added value” in the attack.

He was encouraged to search the enemy’s defense for cracks. All players were given the freedom, but with the responsibility to be offensive and not just rely on the halfbacks to decide everything, or on pre-determined calls. There are parameters, but there is plenty of scope to get the playbook going with a little freewheeling, provided everyone is on the same page at the moment.

“Scan is the perfect word for it and the main word for us right now. In the past, we were probably not the best when it came to going through three or four phases with our heads down to which we were led, and then putting a lot of pressure on the 10 to scan, the nine to scan , But that’s everyone’s job.

“Leader of the Pack”

“When we’re out there, it’s mostly just us. There’s some news from the sidelines. And then, at half-time, we’re very reliant on Johnny at 10, the nine, and the pack leaders [the game board] But it’s not just them, it’s all of us.

“So when the 10 takes us through the park, the other 14 players are responsible for sending them messages. They have the confidence to tell Johnny that you are seeing something and want him to play the ball in a certain area for you . ” Or if they [opposition] fall into the backfield, let’s run here. It scans what’s in front of you, who’s near you, what distance you need, and then does the same. We will then try to get back in perfect shape. “

Irishman Andrew Conway with Jarrod Evans from Wales during the second round Guinness Six Nations Championship game last Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Gary Carr / Inpho

We’ll probably be the best team in the world for a week or two before we play England

An example from the weekend was Sexton’s decision to run out of his own 22 and release Conway in space, who in turn did a 40-meter kick that brought the game into the Welsh half. a combination of vision and execution.

When Conway spoke at the start of Pinergy’s “Free Friday” campaign, he smiled when asked where the Irish squad would formally line up. They weren’t “world thugs” who blamed reigning Grand Slam champion Wales ,

“We will probably be the best team in the world for a week or two before we play England. The result will determine what will be written about us afterwards.” It tries to stay somewhere in the middle and realize that we are on the right path, a good way, to have new people and to look ahead and work hard. “

media Review

It’s not the only media show he’s supposed to address.

“Again, we’re going back to you guys driving the story of John Cooney, who plays well. It is a good read, a good story. One guy plays well in the north, another with Munster who fight. I’m not saying you’re making up something, but paper is probably sold. It’s a good clickbait.

“Obviously, Conor [Murray] took it on, worked really hard and played really well in the last few games. Cooney and Luke McGrath also played very well. People react differently to this kind of criticism. Some people go into their shells, others work a little harder.

“He [Murray] is a world class player, but you won’t be playing world class every week. It doesn’t work that way. Whenever people under this absolute world class ability score and a rival plays well and scores at the same time, it becomes an issue.

At the international level, a high quality all-round game is just as important as the points that are scored when trying it out

“In the end, a few legs grew and it became a popular debate. And I’m not saying that it was an unfair debate. It’s not because John played some world class stuff and that’s a fact. But it definitely made Conor silence a few people. “

Conway maintains a laser-like focus on its development. “You want to have great moments – trying to score as a winger is obvious. But on an international level, a high-quality all-round game is just as important as the points that are scored when trying it out.

“I’ve been working hard on my whole game for a long time. Last week was a good day, but if you rest on your laurels you’ll get into trouble. So it’s just about constantly evolving, getting better, the hard one Work to do the extras. I’m happy with where my shape is, but I still think there’s more to do. There’s more growth in me. ”

