If you are a frequent Southwest Airlines customer, you may be greeted Tuesday morning with an email waiting for you with a very competitively priced flight from the destination of your choice. This is part of the budget airline’s Spring Travel Sale that runs until Thursday and the sale is definitely the right word – fares are priced so low that some only cost $ 49 for a single trip, making this the perfect opportunity to Get your spring break travel plans sorted if you have not already done so.

The most important thing to note, however, is what we have just pointed out: you don’t have to trade long, because this sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 23.

What you need to know:

If you are flying anywhere in the continental US, you must purchase your tickets at least 14 days in advance for this sale (there is a requirement for a 21-day prior purchase for all other journeys). Tickets are also non-refundable and there are restrictions on some seats, travel days and markets.

In addition, rates are valid for non-stop service, unless stated otherwise. For journeys in the continental US, that journey is valid from January 28 to May 20. If you fly between two points within Hawaii, that trip is valid from 4 to 20 May, while international journeys are valid from 4 to 4 February 5 March and also between 14 April and 14 May. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are also included in this sale and are valid for the same dates as international travel.

And now, for the good things. Go here, to the sales page for the Southwest spring flight and then enter your city of origin. You then get a list of destinations, along with selling prices. For example, if you are flying from Atlanta, you can go to Memphis or Nashville (for $ 77 and $ 49, respectively). Indeed, the cheap one-way flights are plentiful as a result of this sale and also include a $ 49 flight from Atlanta to Chicago; a $ 104 flight to Albuquerque from Los Angeles; and a $ 122 flight from New York to New Orleans.

Image source: Ross D Franklin / AP / Shutterstock

