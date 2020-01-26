advertisement

In February a lot of bingeable new content comes to Disney’s new streaming service, including films such as The Sandlot, Toy Story 4 and Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King. All of this reminds us of how extensive Disney’s huge catalog of films and shows is, which should keep Disney + subscribers busy for many weeks and months. Best of all, the basic price of $ 6.99 / month makes a subscription to the relatively new service a fantastic deal that is hard to beat.

With all that content being added bit by bit to Disney +, however, service fans may soon encounter the same problem as Netflix subscribers – they will find out what they can see when your available choices are so numerous. Accordingly, if you are done with The Mandalorian and are looking for something else to watch, we would recommend the following series to anyone who is a fan of Pixar’s beloved shorts. It is a Disney + series called Short Circuit.

According to Disney, Short Circuit is also the name of an experimental program where everyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea that could eventually be chosen as the basis for animated short. “The purpose of the program is to take risks, bring new and various narrative voices to the fore in the Studio and experiment with new technical innovation in the filming process.”

The result is shorts that you can now see, such as Peeing, which Disney says he is targeting an adventurous young boy who discovers that peeing can be portals for a fantastic world, but (who) has difficulty getting his sister’s attention from her phone to see the magic in the world around her. “

On Friday, a series of 14 Short Circuit titles was added to the Disney + content library, with all films running for just a few minutes, which made for a pleasant binge session. Some of the creative talent behind them has been working on hit films for the entertainment company such as Frozen, so the results should absolutely appeal to everyone.

In addition to Peeing, here are descriptions from Disney about the other shorts in this batch:

Exchange student: Life is difficult enough for an exchange student at a new school, but as the only earth dweller in an alien school, the central character in this imaginative story is the ultimate outsider and must prove that she is worthy of being accepted by her unusual new classmates.

