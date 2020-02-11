advertisement

The video at the top of this post is one of the most moving, emotionally powerful applications of technology that I have seen in a long time, and there is not much context that you need to know to give you the full weight of what the mother needs in the clip above to feel. In short, what you see in the images of a South Korean documentary that was broadcast a few days ago is the product of a team that has worked to imitate the resemblance of a seven-year-old girl named Nayeon who died in 2016. She used virtual reality technology to simulate her face, voice, body and movements.

The fact that you can see tears running down the mother’s face, even from underneath the VR headset that ties them in to see what the team has produced, tells you how deep the experience of meeting a digital but lifelike version of her daughter must have been. According to the Korean news store Aju Business Daily, the production team worked on this project for eight months. Attention was paid to the smallest detail, even the park-like environment that brings young Nayeon in sight for the first time to greet her bewildered mother. You see the mother stretch out her hands to try holding her daughter’s avatar again – the child she loved so much that she tattooed her name on her body and wore a chain with some of her ashes. In Korean the virtual version of her daughter comes directly to her mother and she asks, according to an English translation: “Where have you been, mom? Did you think of me? “

The footage comes from a documentary shown by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, or MBC, and in it we can also see the other close relatives of the young child, including her father, brother, and sister who watch what the mother sees on a screen play through her headset. It is heartbreaking to see the mother trying to caress her daughter’s hair, stretching her hands desperately, some of which have already speculated that this project feels emotionally exploitative. It also raises questions that deserve answers before this technology really becomes mainstream – such as how does it affect the final part of the grieving process? If you had the opportunity for another meeting like this with a deceased loved one, would you agree? It is certainly unbelievable that VR technology, considered an uber-geeky, not entirely mainstream sector of industry, has progressed to such an extent that it can trigger a visceral, watery response like that of a mother.

I fully understand how some of you who see this may feel that this is a step too far, that you would not want to submit to the painful pain of seeing your loved one again, only to lose them completely. However, make no mistake. This technology is not going away, and we have written here about startups who want to make the concept of a digital avatar, of a digital self, popular. If it were me, I could only say that I would be there with the mother, tying the headset to have that last meeting, no doubt. “I met Nayeon, who called me with a smile, for a very short time, but it’s a very happy time,” the mother said. “I think I’ve had the dream I’ve always wanted.”

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

