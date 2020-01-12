advertisement

Wayne Rooney made his debut with the Rams, leading the team to victory over Barnsley 2-1 last week, then playing a central role in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace.

But the whole journey from his 20 million pound block in Cheshire is bound to be a little tiring.

What if he wants a few pots with his teammates after the match?

He will surely want something a little more local!

For some fun, we’ve put together some of the properties he could choose from if he, Coleen, and the rest of the Rooney clan decided to buy a weekend pad in Staffordshire or Derbyshire.

We took a look at the Rightmove Property website to find some of the most upscale properties in the area in the area.

So come on, if you were Wayne, which one would you choose?

Chronology

Eight super weekend properties perfect for the Rooney family

Stoneybrook, Agnes Meadow Lane, Offcote, Kniveton, Ashbourne On the market for £ 3.5 million, this beautiful modern and sophisticated detached residence has four reception rooms, five bedrooms, a stable, a lake, a detached triple garage (with an independent studio / gym at- above), additional covered parking and a workshop. There is also a building permit / foundation for a swimming pool complex, secure access by car, all set in 30 acres of spectacular Derbyshire Dales land, offering the most incredible views. Park Place Farm, Kidderstitch, Uttoxeter Park Place Farm is an impressive, unique family home surrounded by approximately seven acres of lovely gardens and grounds. Designed and built by its current owners with exceptional attention to detail, a very beautiful house has been created. This one is a little cheaper too – it’s just £ 1.825 million. Hall Estate, Hoar Cross, Staffordshire This six bedroom property combines comfort and space alongside character and position in a superb mature location and has a reception hall, cloakroom, dining room, lounge, library / comfortable, family kitchen, games room, hall back, utility room, office, six bedrooms, four with bathroom, hobbies / living room, stable block, workshop and even a swimming pool. Simply beautiful and on the market for £ 2 million. Longcroft Farm, Yoxall, Staffordshire Now, if Wayne and Coleen were thinking of developing a property, this option might be suitable for them. Longcroft Farm is a commercial dairy farm with extensive residential accommodation and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings. It is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial area in East Staffordshire with centrally located agricultural buildings which may have potential for other uses subject to the necessary consents, so that they can transform it into anything they want, once they have paid the £ 2,195 million asking price. Manor Park, Kings Bromley Maybe a mansion is more the style of Wayne and Coleen? This one is located in a park which extends over 9,512 acres and which has a long river frontage up to the New Trent. The whole site is mainly made up of grass with many mature trees and shrubs and recently planted borders. There is a purpose built lighted tennis court and a garage for four cars as well as ample parking. The property is far from other houses and overlooks its own large grounds, so there is plenty of privacy for your £ 2.295 million. Shenstone, near Lichfield The prestigious mansion was rebuilt in the last century, but the history of Shenstone Court dates back to medieval times. The living area on the ground floor includes three large main reception rooms with large windows to fully appreciate the magnificent view of the gardens and beyond. A magnificent central hall with fireplace also gives access to a start-up room, a separate office, a butler bedroom and a spacious breakfast kitchen with patio doors leading onto the terrace. Six bedrooms are located on the first floor, near the large oak staircase with beautiful windows on the stairs and the landing. There’s also a helipad – great for the weekend trip, huh? It has a guide price of £ 3 million. Marston Hall, Hilton Marston Hall, in the former mansion of Marston juxta Tutbury, seems to come from the mid-1700s with significant development in the mid and late 1800s. It is made of brick and coated under slate. The elevations have beautiful fenestration, mainly with traditional sash windows and with Virginia creeper and climbing hydrangeas giving the house a nice mellow appearance. It has four function rooms and seven bedrooms and costs just £ 1.75 million. The current owners have owned the property since its construction – what do you think, Wayne? Caverswall Castle, Staffordshire Moorlands Now, with Rooney’s money, who wouldn’t want to splash around in a castle? This one in Staffordshire Moorlands also has 14 rooms, so lots of room for children! The main entrance of the castle is accessible by a richly carved sandstone bridge which spans the moat, which would have replaced a drawbridge. This leads to an arch with a set of impressive studded oak doors. The walkway is flanked by the octagonal gatehouse and opens onto the courtyard. The courtyard (with a turning gravel circle) leads to impressive stone steps which, in turn, lead to an equally impressive set of entrance doors. This historic Grade I listed castle is immersed in English history and presents part of the past of our great country. It’s also POA …

