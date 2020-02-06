advertisement

Sony and Microsoft play a cat and mouse game when it comes to official announcements about their next-gen consoles. Both companies have unveiled part of the internal hardware that powers the devices, and practically confirm that the PS5 and the new Xbox will share the same new modified CPU and GPU that AMD has developed for consoles. They also confirmed that the new products will offer SSD storage that will offer an additional performance improvement compared to HDDs. But we have not seen the actual specifications for either device. Sony unveiled some features of the new controller and confirmed the official name of the PS5 in October. Then, a few weeks later, Microsoft showed the Xbox Series X to the world and also revealed the name. The PS5 logo brought us in early January and that was the latest official news about the console that Sony announced. We’ve seen a number of rumors that tackle everything from performance and specifications to actual launch dates, but those are just unconfirmed reports.

A few days ago, Sony said the price of the PS5 has not yet been determined, but suggested that it might sell the console below cost, a strategy that Sony also used for the PS4. With that in mind, there is now a leak that suggests that the PS5 might be less powerful than the Series X, and that is why Sony may want to undercut Microsoft’s price. But there is another reason why Sony wants to sell the PS5 for less than Microsoft finally pays for the new Xbox series X: the company would almost certainly win the next generation console war, just like it won with the PS4.

ComicBook quotes an IGN Japan live stream on YouTube and notes that the PS5 may be cheaper than the new Xbox X series – here is a translation of the actual quote from IGN editor-in-chief Shin Imai:

The Xbox Series X undoubtedly strives for much better performance than the PS5. There are some differences in specifications and PS5 targets are therefore cheaper than the Xbox Series X.

It is unclear whether that is based on information about the new console, or whether it is speculation based on rumors. Recent reports have said that the Xbox has an advantage over the PS5 when it comes to graphics performance, but that Sony will beat Microsoft on RAM (speed and amount) and storage (speed and amount). Some of those reports also mentioned the price of the consoles, but the figures varied. Some say both consoles cost $ 499, while others claim that the Xbox Series X costs $ 100 more than the $ 499 price tag on the PS5.

Looking back on the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One, we will remind you that the PS4 was $ 100 less expensive than the Xbox, but Microsoft bundled a Kinect with the console. That lower price point, however, helped Sony get off to a serious start and the Xbox One could never catch up with PS4 sales from Sony. Since then, Microsoft has released cheaper versions of the Xbox without Kinect or even a disk drive, but that did not help the company to outsource the PS4. To date, Sony has sold nearly 110 million PS4 units, while sales of Xbox One are estimated to have reached only 50 million.

It is clearly still unclear how the two new consoles are priced, but it is important to note that Sony still has the momentum. If the PS5 succeeds in undercutting the Xbox series X on price at the launch, just like the PS4 did with the Xbox One, the game could be over for Microsoft.

If you speak Japanese or would like to follow the video of IGN Japan with the automatically translated subtitles from Google, watch the full clip below:

