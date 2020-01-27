advertisement

“The siblings are always forgotten,” says Lynn McDonald, referring to her eleven-year-old daughter Ellie while we talk about Lynn’s role as carer for the youngest daughter, Daisy, who is six years old.

Daisy suffers from Rett syndrome, a genetic neurological disorder that “is like a combination of Parkinson’s, epilepsy, autism, and cerebral palsy,” explains Lynn. “She has no voice and unfortunately no movement either.

“There is also a question of mitochondrial disease. The combination of the two has led to their chronic lung disease, which means that Daisy is now working around the clock on a ventilator.

“There are no words to describe the feeling,” says Lynn, when she found out that your child has a life-threatening illness. “There is a fear that goes with it. It is a fear that never leaves you.”

Lynn’s workload as a supervisor is relentless. On the several nights a week she doesn’t have a nurse, Lynn has to prepare 17 medications, drain bags, refill, wash, position, change extension tubes, check oxygen levels, catheterize daisy and monitor seizures overnight. Daisy’s medication starts again at 6 a.m. when she also needs physiotherapy, bowel management with enemas, and washing.

“It’s great when a nurse comes,” says Lynn. “The nurse would be arriving at 8:30 a.m. / 9:00 a.m. and she would be gone at 2:00 p.m. That means I can clean the house. I can have lunch before Ellie comes in. I can wash. I have someone to help me Bathing daisy – but it’s not a break. It’s not like I can leave the house. The “loco parentis HSE rule says that a parent must supervise a pediatric palliative care worker at all times, even though I have no training at all.”

This has created additional challenges for Daisy’s sister Ellie. “We had to move schools because the HSE no longer allowed me to leave the house so I couldn’t take Ellie to school in Firhouse, where she was very happy.

“A lot of siblings fight because without anyone’s intent they have to finish second. It kills me to say that because I love my two girls equally. Ellie is amazing with Daisy. She would be as qualified as any of the nurses here There’s nothing Ellie can’t do for her sister, and that’s wrong.

“Homework is stressful for Ellie. Getting up and going to school is stressful for them. She knows that she can never go to the birthday party guaranteed. She can never guarantee that she will start an extracurricular activity that she can continue. I never guaranteed that her sister and mother would be home next week.

Caregivers in Ireland must be recognized as government employees. We are still not entitled to a pension

“Ellie has seen a consultant for the past 4½ years. Many children will suffer from fear, ”says Lynn.

“Ellie was bullied at school for a while and she wouldn’t open up and tell me. She didn’t want us to worry or worry as a family and tried to keep him to herself.”

Lynn’s own health has also suffered. Last year, Lynn ended up in the stroke department at Tallaght Hospital. Last year, she spent three weeks in the hospital with pneumonia. “As a single parent with a child with complex medical needs, my biggest stress and worry was whenever something happened to me that happened to my girls,” says Lynn. She is also worried about the future without the means to buy a house.

“Nurses in Ireland must be recognized as government employees. We are still not entitled to a pension. We could take care of our loved one for 30 years and end up not realizing that we did something for someone. “

“The public has to listen to us and it has to stand up for us. I was out there to protest the water charges myself, but who did it for us? We have to tell our neighbors and friends that you are no longer alone. “

