advertisement

Whatever you have to say about Elon Musk, the guy has a sense of humor and Tesla’s newest piece of clothing is the proof.

Last November, Tesla launched its new cyber truck. The truck’s Blade Runner-inspired design was met with skepticism when it was unveiled, but the best moment for all damage-loving viewers was when the truck’s supposedly shatterproof windows didn’t make it through the live demo.

After the presentation, Tesla’s stock fell 6%, costing Musk nearly $ 1.2 billion a day. Now the electric car maker is trying to take lemons and make lemonade with the latest addition to its merch catalog.

Tesla laughed at himself, took the picture of the broken window, and printed it on a simple black tee. Musk launched the t-shirt on Twitter and said it was “bulletproof and driving you crazy!” We’re sure we don’t have to tell you that, but don’t take his word for it.

T-shirt is bulletproof and makes you buff! Http://t.co/wO0oAakclu pic.twitter.com/8k1WvVO1sm

– Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 14, 2020

advertisement

The t-shirt is retailed for $ 35 and is currently only available in the United States. Hopefully you can soon represent one of the best memes of 2019. In the meantime, we can all appreciate the art of turning a moment into a highlight.

advertisement