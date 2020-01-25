advertisement

What a pity that you left your passport on the plane. If that makes you feel better, I once threw my graduation cap in the air and never got it back.

I am sorry that you have tested positive for Lyme disease. If it makes you feel better, I once rode the back of a guy’s motorcycle and swallowed three gnats.

The man you thought was your brother is actually your father ?! Wow, well, if that makes you feel better, I just found out that my father is actually my uncle’s brother.

I’m sorry you had an allergic reaction to peanuts and ended up in the hospital. If it makes you feel better, I once found a peanut in a bag of almonds. I’ve always eaten it, but it was a real “Whoa, where are you from?” Moment.

I am very sorry to hear that your dog is dead. It’s truly sad. If it makes you feel better, I have a cockatoo and it is very alive. In fact, it will probably survive me, which, if you think about it, is quite sad.

Oh, my god, yes, have a U.T.I. is horrible. If it makes you feel better, I just ate pineapple and now my tongue itches a lot.

I heard that your fiancé had left you at the altar! It must have been terrible. If it makes you feel better, my twin sister left me in the womb. I finally got out too, but his actions still hurt.

Jennifer and you broke up, huh? I never really thought it would happen. If that makes you feel better, I am currently fighting with my goldfish.

Good luck with your heart surgery. If it makes you feel better, my birth control pill is causing a strange rash under your breasts.

I’m sorry your house has burned down. If it makes you feel better, I once blew out the candles on a birthday cake and accidentally blew out my best friend, Sam. Sam was an ant.

Jesus, I can’t believe you’ve been in work for thirty-six hours. If that makes you feel better, I have given birth to a Beanie Baby. It was really painful, especially the tag, but the doctor said it would be worth the money someday.

I’m sorry your identity has been stolen from you. If it makes you feel better, I’ve already forgotten your name.

