It’s easy to watch a show like the upcoming crime epic Gangs of London and immediately try to make comparisons between it and every other British gangster epic ever made, from Guy Ritchie’s films to modern interpretations of the genre like Top Boy and Peaky Blinders. But the story that airs later in the UK later this year and can be seen on Australian screens shortly afterwards aims to go its own way by telling the story of a really modern underworld.

Against the backdrop of a gleaming backdrop of office towers and criminal conspiracies, Gangs of London underlines the change that criminal businesses in the western world have seen since the days of police and robbers in the 20th century. It is happening today, where legitimate companies mask corrupt companies and criminals exercise power in boardrooms rather than alleys. It’s an environment that creates massive, powerful organizations, which means that the consequences are even more seismic if they are turned upside down.

“When the head of a criminal organization, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), is murdered, the sudden vacuum of power that his death creates threatens the fragile peace between the intricate network of gangs operating on the city streets,” he says a summary from Sky UK.

“Now it is up to grieving, fleeting and impulsive Sean Wallace to regain control and find those responsible for killing his father.” In his first leading role for a show of this size, Cole, known as John in Peaky Blinders, will play Sean without a Birmingham accent.

Of course, the show can’t help but weave subplots around some of the classic British thriller tropes, with scenes taking place in city councils, pubs and train stations. It quickly becomes apparent that the criminal underworld of London is widespread beyond the office buildings and thoroughly brutal, with murder, drug trafficking and extortion widespread. The whole thing is hidden in the shiny sheen of London’s cosmopolitan public figure, which gives us an unmistakable mood of works like Power, Succession and Layer Cake.

Many legendary names from Britain’s most famous TV shows and films are also present. Finn is played by Colm Meaney, who played in the layer cake mentioned above, while Michelle Fairley, also known in Game of Thrones as Catelyn Stark, plays the family matriarch.

Keep your eyes peeled for this area to get more updates for the show as they show up. In other television news, HBO is also busy developing its own TV mini-series adaptation of Parasite, which wins the best picture.