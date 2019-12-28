advertisement

The popular Victorian New Year was canceled at the last minute due to “extreme weather conditions”.

The organizers of the four-day music festival in Lorne, which started yesterday, announced their cancellation on Facebook this morning.

“With a heavy heart we had to cancel the remaining days of the Falls Festival in Lorne due to the extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday, December 30th in the Otways and the region, which poses a health and safety risk to possible fires, smoke, severe Winches and tree hazards, ”wrote the festival.

“The decision was not made lightly. The safety of our customers and employees is a priority for us. “

The organizers stated that the forecast conditions had “deteriorated significantly in the past 12 hours and information had become known that was not available to us before the start of the event”.

“After consulting with local and regional fire protection authorities and other actors in an emergency, it is clear that we have no other option,” said the organizers on Facebook.

“While the conditions are fine at the time of writing, we take the opportunity to get everyone off the job site safely and on time.”

The festival started yesterday with a highlight, a performance by the Australian music king John Farnham.

media_cameraJohn Farnham performed at the Falls Festival in Lorne yesterday. Picture: Ian Laidlaw

The cancellation means that participants will miss the performances of the headliners Halsey, Vampire Weekend and Disclosure.

More than 9000 people are currently camping on the festival site in Lorne, a small surf town on the Great Ocean Rd southwest of Melbourne.

“For the 9000 that are currently on site, we kindly ask you to pack your campsite calmly and return to your place of origin,” said the organizers on Facebook.

“There is no rush, please make sure you have a sober driver.”

media_cameraThe cancellation means that fans will miss the performance of pop star Halsey. Image: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Drivers should steer clear of Lorne or other coastal towns and instead take the Princes Highway via Mt Sabine and Deans Marsh.

“Do not try to camp on the Otways or in a forested area as the risk of fire is extreme and wind gusts of 90 to 100 km / h with possible lightning are predicted,” said the organizers.

All ticket holders will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees.

Sister Falls Festival events in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Marion Bay, South Australia, and Fremantle, Western Australia, are on schedule.

The appearance of the Falls Festival on the weekend of media_cameraVampire Weekend in Lorne has been canceled.

“We are disappointed to make this call, but the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is a top priority for us,” said Jessica Ducrou, general manager of the festival organizer Secret Sounds. Victoria Police and the Country Fire Authority.

“We would also like to thank our Falls family, who works all year round and have been taking care of Falls Lorne with body and soul over the past few weeks,” said Ms. Ducrou.

“Please make sure you get home safely.”

