The last weekend of the regular NFL season was full of drama. Many games came down to the final seconds and different games determined how the NFL play-offs are structured in the late season. The match-up of week 17 between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos didn’t have much driving, but that didn’t stop a very stupid fan from finding a way to make it interesting for the wrong reasons.

Late in the fourth quarter, a fan decided it would be a good idea to take the field and embarrass himself. This is not uncommon in an NFL game and security quickly descended to the field to wriggle the man. What they didn’t expect was that the idiot on the field had some pretty impressive moves.

At one point the fan shot against a guard, causing the man’s body to become so distorted that he suffered a fairly serious knee injury. The fan was eventually tackled, but the guard needed medical help on the field. Stadium staff had to bring a cart outside to help the man off the field, something that is often reserved for the most serious player injuries.

The good news is that the guard seemed to be in a good mood when he was taken away. He raised a thumb, which is the universal sign of “it will be all right”, at least as regards sports injuries.

Because he is not a player, reports on the condition of the man after the injury are scarce, but hopefully every injury he has sustained is small and can be back on his feet quickly. The Broncos won’t play in the late season, so he has plenty of time to recover.

Image source: David Zalubowski / AP / Shutterstock

