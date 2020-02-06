advertisement

It may depend on the settings of your league, but for me trading is an essential success factor in every fantasy league. It’s also hell of fun. You don’t knock at all, but leagues where you can’t trade are not for me.

But to do a deal, you have to do something – unless you’re the Pittsburgh pirate.

However, knowing when a deal needs to be triggered is more difficult than it seems to take advantage of the player’s value.

It is best to identify the players who are performing, which we do not consider sustainable, and then to move them.

To do this, however, we have to find trends.

Since this is the kind of thing that I enjoy, I have made it my job to identify some players who tend to start hot so that you can try to capitalize on their early value.

My method

To find these players, I took stats in the pre-season that I identified over three seasons (2017-2019) for hitter and pitcher as opening day for May 31, with a minimum bet of 90 tables over three months and 20 innings.

To reduce it, I sorted by a wRC + of 125 or higher and a wOBA of 150 or higher.

For pitcher, I sorted by 24 K% or higher and 3.80 xFIP or better.

hitters

For batsman there were 33 names that appeared twice and seven players that appeared three times.

Now, of course, it would be easy to mention people like Mike Trout or Xander Bogaerts – both appear three times in the sorted list – but that doesn’t help you at all.

From January 3rd to February 3rd, let’s get rid of the 100 best players based on NFBC ADP.

This will eliminate Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Eugenio Suarez, Francisco Lindor, Freddie Freeman, George Springer, JD Martinez, Jose Abreu, Jose Altuve and Kris Bryant , Nolan Arenado, Tommy Pham, Xander Bogaerts, Max Muncy and Yasmani Grandal.

We remove them because, regardless of whether they start hot or not, their performance is transferred to the success of the season. We now have 13 players. But of these 13, there are still a few that we can eliminate for a variety of reasons, such as Joey Votto and Jesus Aguilar, who completely disappeared in 2019, and Matt Kemp, who can be released into the Marlins camp because of a non-roster invitation.

So we are left with nine boys and they are:

We basically know who these guys are, although it’s a very interesting list, for example when people like Muncy and Turner start their careers late, Brantley is struggling with health issues, and Garcia and Lowrie are pursuing late careers.

I compared the average of the wOBA and wRC + listed (Smoak was the only name that managed to compile the list three times, which is amazing) with the career characteristics to see the difference, and then combined the difference to to highlight the players who show the difference have a tendency to start the season scorching hot. The higher the combined difference on the graph, the higher the likelihood that they will cool down. The smaller the combined difference on the chart, the higher the likelihood that they will keep their early numbers throughout the season.

mugs

For jugs there were 21 jugs that appeared twice on the list under the sorted criteria and nine jugs that appeared three times on the list.

Let us remove, as we did with hits, those that come in the top 100 in NFBC designs.

That frees us from Blake Snell, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw, Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, James Paxton, Josh Haders, Justin Verlanders, Luis Severinos, Max Scherzers, Stephen Strasburgs, Trevor Bauers, Tyler Glasnows and Zack Greinkes.

That leaves us with six names as potential targets, and these are:

This list, like the thugs, is also very interesting, with a combination of people who can return after an injury (Carrasco, McCullers), can help with ratios (Garrett), are unemployed (Cahill) and their team does not appreciate it him as a starter (stripling).

I’m going to keep Cahill for hell because he might get a job with a pitching desperate team.

Using the same format as the hitters, I compared the average of their listed K% and xFIP values ​​(Carrasco was the only name that made the list three times) with their career brands to determine the difference, and then summarized the gap in Difference to emphasize jugs that have a tendency to start the season scorching hot. The higher the combined difference on the graph, the higher the likelihood that they will cool down. The lower the combined difference in the graph, the higher the likelihood that they will keep their early season numbers throughout the season.

