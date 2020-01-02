advertisement

Vivienne Clarke

The master of the Rotunda maternity clinic described the birth of identical triplets on New Year’s Day as “incredibly unusual” and as one in a million.

The three young boys, who were born on Wednesday shortly before noon by Annmarie Byrne-Ryan and David Ryan, are spontaneous triplets, meaning that they were conceived without medical intervention.

Ms. Byrne-Ryan told RTÉ a few hours after the birth that the pregnancy was unexpected.

“They’re fine. I haven’t seen all three together yet. David has been up and down, back and forth in the intensive care unit [NICU] and has taken a lot of photos to keep me up to date. So I’m curious myself looking to see her. “

The couple will have “built-in babysitters” at home, along with David’s son Jordan and Annmarie’s daughter Shauna, both of whom are 18 years old. Together they also have Mason, who has just turned two.

Ms. Byrne-Ryan admitted that she was “a little tired” and “a little painful”.

She added that she was “just relieved that they are here, that they are healthy and that everything is fine at the moment anyway, thank goodness”.

Swords, originally from Co Dublin, was scheduled for delivery on January 8, but her water broke unexpectedly at home in the early morning of New Year’s Day.

She admitted that the pregnancy had been a surprise and it was “such a shock” when she was told that she was pregnant with triplets.

“We got married at the end of April and went on a honeymoon to Dubrovnik in May. Where most people come back with fridge magnets, I and David brought triplets home.

“So we were shocked about it and we didn’t even know that we obviously had it until I bled a little nine or ten weeks later and we got to the hospital and then found out.

“Then it was an even bigger shock to find out that they were identical. We later found out that they are identical – I think it was three or four months. I only have one ovary myself because I had surgery and had an ovary removed at this hospital when I was 18.

“We are blessed, absolutely blessed. It will be difficult, but we have plenty of support from both families, so we just have to do it,” she said.

The master of the rotunda, Professor Fergal Malone, told Morning Ireland of RTÉ radio that the vast majority of triplet pregnancies are due to fertility therapy.

“Only about 10 percent of triplet pregnancies occur spontaneously, naturally without medication or surgery. Probably no more than one in a million or less. The embryo divides once into two identical twins and then again into an identical triplet. Not only a split, but also two split to get identical triplets are incredibly rare.

“You would always do your best to deliver triplets if possible during the day if your cast is a little better than at night. So if you know that a patient with triplets goes into labor or is going into labor, you can mobilize additional resources for newborns, additional nurses and doctors.

“So everyone is on standby, jumps in and everything is done in a calm, controlled manner. But it’s because we’re so busy that we have that depth. “

Prof. Malone said it was to be hoped that the triplets would not spend more than two or three weeks in kindergarten before they could go home.

“From the hospital’s point of view, the disadvantage is that the hospital is now temporarily blocked from the newborn’s point of view for external admissions until we catch up. But that’s because we’re so busy anyway. For us, this means a small additional demand, but we take care of it. “

