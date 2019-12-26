advertisement

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – If leftover Christmas cookies are still taking over your kitchen counters, Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 has a quick creative way to use those sweet treats.

Whether covered with icing, dipped in chocolate or sprinkled with chocolate sprinkles, they are many leftover cookies hanging around our house, especially the day after Christmas.

Instead of letting them grow old, Newswatch 16 worked with a number of registered dietitians at Weis Markets in Bloomsburg for a number of ideas.

“We don’t want to throw away all those really good holiday cookies. So a unique way to add a little health drink is to place them on top of a yogurt parfait. Get your favorite yogurt flavor, put it on the bottom. Decorate it with fresh fruit “Crumble your cookie on top and enjoy!” said Kathryn Long, Weis Markets registered dietitian. “One thing to keep in mind, you don’t have to rush to freeze those homemade cookies. They will stay fresh in airtight containers on the counter for about two to three weeks.”

“So when you have the cookies full and you are ready to jump into the good intentions of the new year, you simply freeze them,” said Beth Stark, registered dietitian at Weis Markets. “Put them in a container that is safe in the freezer between layers of baking paper so that they don’t stick. And they stay fresh for up to three months.”

