Meralco achieved one of his best performances at the PBA Governors’ Cup conference and fought for the title defense with a hot shot to reach the championship series at once.

In game 3, the bolts must be even better.

“We still had some defenses,” said Allen Durham, who led the Bolts with 21 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. “[W] We have to strengthen our defense, this is No. 1.”

“We have to find better ways to involve everyone even more. If we can do that, we can do better in Game 3. “

Meralco silenced a crowd of Barangay Ginebra pros at the Quezon Convention Center to celebrate a 104-102 win on Friday night when the Bank of Bolts came out to play with Nard Pinto and Nico Salva.

More importantly, Meralco got the best results this time, going off in game 2 with a 16 of 38 win after losing only 7 out of 28 looks in game 1.

“I felt like Ginebra was clogged up inside, so we really need to make a few baskets from the outside so that the defense can be expanded,” added Salva as his teammates built up leads of up to 19 in the game. The Kings did their patented run on the course, but regulars like Baser Amer put out the fire with contemporary clutch baskets.

“It’s a little scary in the last few minutes. But a win is a win,” said coach Norman Black.

The shooting of the Bolts takes place on the drawing boards of coach Tim Cone as he prepares the kings for the crucial game 3, which starts on Sunday at 6.30 p.m. in the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Norman talked about it. They took their pictures … We have to go to the drawing board and find out what’s going on, “said Cone.

That means Black needs to be prepared for the defensive adjustments Ginebra will introduce in Game 3, including one that the Bolts saw in Quezon when Cone threw a box-and-1 gimmick on the defensive Restrict Durham.

“We’ll have an offensive against Box-and-1 on Sunday because Tim pulled it out,” said Black. “We did a pretty good job in the second half when we realized Ginebra was using it. At the same time, however, the dynamics of the game changed. We will be better prepared for the next game. “

