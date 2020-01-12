advertisement

January 12, 2020

An idea for Tesla’s Sentry mode would be to make it crowdsourced, which could be called “Super Sentry” or “Crowd Sentry.” This idea comes from a Twitter user named Andrei Bulucea who shared the story of his friend, Bogdan, whose Model 3 was broken into. Two other vehicles were broken into at the same time. The location of these incidents was the Pacific Commons Shopping Center for the Korean BBQ from Gen in Fremont – near the Tesla Fremont plant.

The Fremont Police Department responded with some gratitude to the incident – the responding officer was happy to discover that the Model 3 was shooting in Sentry mode. I was stressed that Officer Gonzales Cordero was very helpful and professional. Bogdan was able to provide the videos to the Fremont police and, hopefully, they will be used to track down the bad guys. It seems that three people are involved.

Unfortunately there was another vehicle that blocked the left repeater camera, so it was impossible to get a clear picture of the license plate. This is Andrei’s idea. Perhaps Tesla can create a Crowdsourced Sentry mode called Super Sentry or Crowd Sentry specifically designed for situations such as this.

Here’s how it might work:

First, cars must agree to participate in Crowd Sentry mode by sharing location in exchange for additional security. “I’m here. Watch my back, please.”

Imagine a parking space with one or two Tesla vehicles in geographical proximity.

One of the Teslas goes to waiting mode.

Each Tesla sends a request to nearby Teslas: “Let’s form a Sentry network.”

The other Teslas can answer with a yes / no answer and act accordingly: start recording or, if you are already in Sentry, confirm – “I have you back!”

Users receive a notification: Crowd Sentry ON (together with a mini-card)

Side note: Crowd Sentry or Super Sentry can be implemented via the cloud or it can even be done in ad hoc mode via BLE5 ads (Bluetooth) (range of 100 feet).

Imagine this scenario: there are fewer than 100 parked vehicles with two or three Teslas with Super Sentry underneath. These are a total of 8 to 12 cameras that are directed in different directions. There is no chance that this guy would ever evade the areas covered by these cameras. See the image below.

There are many challenges that need to be addressed in their implementation that may be related to privacy issues, but if Tesla can circumvent these challenges and do so in a way that does not violate privacy, the incentives are very high. This can create a whole new level of vehicle awareness by using distributed computing combined with the power of people who want to do social good. According to Andre, this is something that many in the Tesla community would do – and I agree. I have seen how this community helps each other. This would be considered a kind of community service that would assist the police in catching the bad guys. It sounds very ‘cyber’, as Andrei says, but it is already happening in Sentry mode. Imagine that Sentry mode becomes a network of cameras in every parking space.

A few things to consider

One thing to consider is the power consumption while the Sentry mode is active. It is generally less than 250 watts per vehicle, or 1 mile per hour. Andrei thinks that a network of 3-4 cars with 8 cameras each would be less than 1 kW in total, and it would be a pretty smart ad hoc solution for monitoring large parking spaces.

Andrei believes that network use would be at extremely low levels. A simple messaging system could be set up, with things like “Johnna’s Cybertruck Joined CrowdSentry” (or Super Sentry, which I prefer) or “Johnna’s Cybertruck left CrowdSentry at 5:30 PM.”

With this information in hand, and only if necessary, a manual back-channel request can be made to my Tesla account to (with my permission) request the video at location X at a specific time. The police can also request information from that specific CrowdSentry location. I would see emails on my Tesla account, such as “CrowdSentry retrieval request from the Baton Rouge PD, officer so and so. Approve? (Yes or no).”

I, or the person asked for this access, can then watch the video and approve it or refuse sharing the video.

There are now almost a million Tesla vehicles on the road. There are millions of cameras that can act as distributed security that can help criminals catch or prove that innocent people are actually innocent when they are in situations where they are accused of something they have not yet done.

About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

