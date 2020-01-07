advertisement

18-year-old Adam Idah was the star on a good day for Irish FA Cup players.

The Norwich striker scored a hat trick when his side defeated Preston 4-2 in Deepdale.

The Cork teenager opened the scoring after only three minutes and added a second after a goalkeeper mistake from 35 meters.

“It’s a great start to the new year for me, of course, just to do a hat trick,” Idah told The Pink Un after the game.

“Scoring an early goal was incredible and gave me confidence. It’s great for me to miss the goal and score two more.”

Idah’s hat-trick was completed after 30 minutes by penalty.

“Todd Cantwell was punished tonight, but to be fair to Todd he let me get the hat trick, so I was just delighted,” said Idah.

There is a bit of pressure, but I’ve faced penalties all my life, so I just had to put the pressure behind me and it was good to score.

The opportunity to start the game came from injuries to others. Namely Teemu Pukki, Dennis Srbeny and Josip Drmic.

Idah was expected to be loaned out before the mini-injury crisis. After the appearance on Saturday, this now seems unlikely.

A hat trick by Adam Idah sends @NorwichCityFC to #EmiratesFACup up to round four pic.twitter.com/eyFL0tjMrl

– The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020

“Maybe I borrowed Teemu Pukki,” said Norwich manager Daniel Farke after the game.

“There’s no need for an emergency. We’re in the driver’s seat. If he (Idah) scores for us, we won’t borrow our best players. He has a long-term contract so there is no urgency.” our part.

“It will be a little bit difficult to keep him secret now. That’s for sure. He deserves to be in the spotlight a bit.

“We support young players as a club, but there are no gifts. They only come onto the field when they are ready.”

“Okay, we had a few injuries, but Adam is ready to deliver and he took his chance with both hands. Not just his goals, but how he held the ball and connected the game and worked for the team.”

