School bus driver is celebrated as the hero after the bus, Trailer Jackknife on Icy Road in Eden Prairie

On Saturday, December 28, a school bus with a trailer drove down Eden Prairie Road in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. On Saturday, icy conditions in the region were reported and warnings issued. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, “Extreme Ice” initiated early travel freedom for the Twin Cities metropolitan area on Saturday, which was canceled at 12:30 p.m. Within a period of five hours, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 357 accidents, 149 outsourced vehicles and 13 tractor units with jackknif on Saturday morning. Matt Myhre posted and wrote this video on Twitter: “Only in Minnesota”. In response to Myhres tweet, Twitter user @Abirigala, who was the hockey coach on the bus, wrote: “I am the hockey coach who was on the bus.” The bus driver was a hero! “In another tweet, she wrote:” I am the hockey coach who was on the bus with my team – everyone was fine! The bus driver was fantastic and we came to the ice rink for a canceled game, so we decided to have some fun on the real ice! “Credit: Matt Myhre via Storyful

